Homeowner seeks advice for revamping their unmanageable backyard: '[That] won't give up without a battle'

Australia: the land of the Outback, or perhaps just too much pesky grass out back?

The Outback is a renowned hallmark of nature's raw landscapes, but for one Aussie resident at least, their challenging backyard is the only raw landscape they care about. Unfortunately, it can be especially hard to maintain a nice-looking patch of grass in the country's hot, dry climate.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A post in the community r/NoLawns showed what the Australian Redditor was working with, captioned with a question asking, "What easy DIY useful ways can I replace this crappy grass with?"

"That looks like a running grass," one commenter said. "If so it won't give up without a battle."

As some commenters suggested, a recent trend may be just the DIY trick this Aussie Redditor is looking for: natural lawns focusing on native plants that have adapted to the local climate. The goal of this rewilding, according to Plan It Wild, is "incorporating native plants and decreasing the amount of lawn care to make their properties more sustainable and encourage natural ecosystems to recover."

Another increasingly popular option is xeriscaping, which is a twist on going native that also seeks landscaping solutions to cut down on water use, such as the use of mulch, gravel, and stone.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

It's simpler than it looks to rewild a lawn, and the benefits are many: lower water bills, less time needed for upkeep, and increased biodiversity — including pollinators — just to start.

Landscaper Larry Weaner compared lawn designs to vehicles in an interview with Popular Mechanics: "A garden that's planted purely by aesthetic decisions is like a car with no engine. It may look beautiful, the stereo works great, but you're going to have to push it up the hill."

The overarching point is that your lawn is going to be much more functional for both you and your environment if it's more harmonious with its surroundings, rather than only harmonizing with a preconceived idea of a perfect carpeting of green grass. While that may be achievable in a wide range of areas, it can take a lot of work. That means time, money, and resources — the latter of which are generally bad for the environment, such as high water, fertilizer, and pesticide use.

Not only is it better for the environment to go native or xeriscape, but your neighbors will think you and your lawn are keeping up with the times in a cool way. Let your lawn turn heads and allow your community to thrive in more ways than one, from the conservation of water to enhanced ecology.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Some helpful Redditors gave the Aussie a few specific tips on how to proceed. One recommended to "replace the grass with low-growing natives for ground cover, to keep it walkable but hopefully maintenance free."

Another helpful response suggested that "pussytoes will make for beautiful native, walkable ground cover."

As for how to get started on a DIY rewilding project like this, the commenter who said it would be "a battle" offered a few tips on overcoming the existing tough grass if they want to come out the other end with something that requires less maintenance in the long run.

"Cover with cardboard and mulch," they said. "First put in a solid edging so you can maintain a clean edge. … Add yarrow, frogfruit, clover, dichondra and other low growing stuff where you need to step. Be sure to research any deliberate additions so you know they are pet friendly and not invasive."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.