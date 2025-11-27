Grandchild shares life lesson learned after spending 'emotional week' cleaning out grandparents' apartment: 'Sad and frustrating at the time'

"If anyone tried tossing the unusable items it was as if you'd suggested stealing the Crown Jewels."

Overconsumption is an increasingly relevant concept, as fleeting trends amount to useless items that either pile up in the home or find their way to the landfill.

A Reddit user shared their harrowing experience following a grandparent's move to a care facility, noting that they were not expected to get better. The user explained that the excessive items left over when cleaning out the apartment added to an already "emotional week."

They found 24 large trash bags full of clothing that couldn't be donated, over 50 pairs of shoes, and endless boxes of broken parts.

While the issue was especially devastating following the move, the poster explained the issue had begun much earlier.

"If anyone tried tossing the unusable items it was as if you'd suggested stealing the Crown Jewels," the user said. "It was both sad and frustrating at the same time."

Countless commenters shared very similar experiences; the loss of loved ones was made further complicated by the exorbitant things left to be dealt with once they were gone.

The pain of this experience by the original poster led them to add this post to the subreddit r/minimalism, as they vowed not to leave a lot of waste behind once their own story ended. It was a decision rooted in both care for their loved ones and a heightened awareness of how much of what we buy ends up polluting the earth.

Though the user's story points to a bigger problem, likely a hoarding disorder, many people living in developed countries have too much stuff. The commonplaceness of storage units, garages, and other places used only to store our things is a key indicator of this.

Overconsumption cannot be blamed wholly on individuals. Corporate tactics aimed at glorifying unnecessary purchasing are imposed on everyone. From childhood with Silly Bandz, Fidget Spinners, or the more recent Labubus, to adulthood with kitchen tools, skincare products, or clothing, we are sold the idea that excess is paramount to success, beauty, or pure enjoyment.

While thinking of our own mortality is never easy, leaving behind a passion for the Earth and fond memories, instead of literal piles of stuff, is, at least, consolation for loved ones.

By reducing waste, such as using all the products you have before purchasing more, and being generally cognizant of what you buy, you can help make the world a better, less wasteful place.

