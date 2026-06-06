  • Home Home

87-year-old grandad turned grief into a breathtaking garden, and strangers can't stop praising it

"Thank you for letting us share a moment in your grandfather's peaceful sanctuary."

by Leigh Cook
A whimsical garden display featuring a statue, a faux dog, and flowers beneath a sign reading "Frank's Adventure Before Dementia."

Photo Credit: Reddit

An 87-year-old gardener is melting hearts online after his grandchild shared photos of the lush backyard sanctuary he has lovingly built over the years.

"My grandad absolutely loves his garden," the post said. "Since his late wife passed away his garden is his happy place … Recently visited him and this is how this year's looking. I think it looks too nice not to share."

"He spends so many hours out there planting, potting, and rearranging," the original poster continued. "Every year it looks different," adding that "his passion still shows no signs of slowing down."

A vibrant garden with a variety of potted plants and colorful flowers.
Photo Credit: Reddit
A vibrant garden with modern artwork standing tall.
Photo Credit: Reddit
An outdoor water feature with a large dragonfly decoration, surrounded by trees
Photo Credit: Reddit
An iron gazebo over a stone table with a potted plant.
Photo Credit: Reddit
A whimsical garden display featuring a statue, a faux dog, and flowers beneath a sign reading "Frank's Adventure Before Dementia."
Photo Credit: Reddit
A trellis over a stone bust surrounded by flowers and potted plants.
Photo Credit: Reddit
A stone table in the center of an iron gazebo, surrounded by potted plants and flowers.
Photo Credit: Reddit
A whimsical garden featuring an iron gazebo, sculptures, colorful flowers, and green hedges.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show a carefully tended, cottage-style space filled with layered greenery, potted plants, decorative touches, and mature trees — the kind of garden that clearly reflects years of patience, planning, and care.

Spending time outdoors and tending plants can benefit both mental and physical health. Gardening encourages movement, reduces stress, and can provide structure, purpose, and comfort during grief.

It can save money, too. While this particular garden appears to focus more on ornamentals than vegetables, many people inspired by spaces like this go on to grow herbs, fruits, and other produce at home, which can help cut grocery bills and provide fresher food.

Thoughtful gardening can also lead to natural pest and weed management and reduce dependence on costly and harmful chemical products.

"That takes hard work, dedication, and attention to detail," one commenter wrote. "May your grandfather have many more years of enjoying the beauty he has created."

"I think I have new gardening goals now," another shared. "Thank you for letting us share a moment in your grandfather's peaceful sanctuary." 

"You can tell your grandad that the internet loves his garden almost as much as he does," a third added

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.

Cool Picks

EnergySage solar panels on roof.
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There’s no special permitting or installation involved.
Tech

Startup launches revolutionary new way for homeowners to maintain power during outages: 'Keeps those appliances running'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider