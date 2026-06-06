87-year-old grandad turned grief into a breathtaking garden, and strangers can't stop praising it

"Thank you for letting us share a moment in your grandfather's peaceful sanctuary."

An 87-year-old gardener is melting hearts online after his grandchild shared photos of the lush backyard sanctuary he has lovingly built over the years.

"My grandad absolutely loves his garden," the post said. "Since his late wife passed away his garden is his happy place … Recently visited him and this is how this year's looking. I think it looks too nice not to share."

"He spends so many hours out there planting, potting, and rearranging," the original poster continued. "Every year it looks different," adding that "his passion still shows no signs of slowing down."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show a carefully tended, cottage-style space filled with layered greenery, potted plants, decorative touches, and mature trees — the kind of garden that clearly reflects years of patience, planning, and care.

Spending time outdoors and tending plants can benefit both mental and physical health. Gardening encourages movement, reduces stress, and can provide structure, purpose, and comfort during grief.

It can save money, too. While this particular garden appears to focus more on ornamentals than vegetables, many people inspired by spaces like this go on to grow herbs, fruits, and other produce at home, which can help cut grocery bills and provide fresher food.

Thoughtful gardening can also lead to natural pest and weed management and reduce dependence on costly and harmful chemical products.

"That takes hard work, dedication, and attention to detail," one commenter wrote. "May your grandfather have many more years of enjoying the beauty he has created."

"I think I have new gardening goals now," another shared. "Thank you for letting us share a moment in your grandfather's peaceful sanctuary."

"You can tell your grandad that the internet loves his garden almost as much as he does," a third added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.