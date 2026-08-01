A 72-year-old grandad in England spent 6 weeks on his flower garden: 'That's gorgeous'

"I love this so much!! He accomplished so much with such a small area."

A 72-year-old man in England drew admiration online after his grandchild shared photos of the flower garden he has tended for years — and especially for the six weeks of intensive work he recently poured into it.

What happened?

The images were shared in a post on Reddit's r/gardening.

The original poster explained that their 72-year-old grandfather had just spent six weeks working diligently on the garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Commenters raved about the many benefits of gardening.

They cited the mental health boost that can come from being outside, the reward of building something gradually, and the encouragement of seeing an older person stay active and involved.

The original poster promised to pass the praise along to their grandad.

"So many kinds of flowers! That's gorgeous! Your grandpa must a person who is patient. He takes care of them like his children. I love it so much!" one user wrote.

"Haha yeah he is he loves it as he grew up growing from a young age in his day he was taught to treat gardens as a place of calm and patience and beauty he is very patient too thank you for your kind words I will tell him this for you," the original poster replied.

Why does it matter?

Gardening can reduce stress, encourage movement, and create a stronger connection to nature — all without requiring expensive equipment or dramatic lifestyle changes.

However, traditional grass lawns can be costly and time-consuming to maintain, especially once mowing, watering, fertilizing, and reseeding are all factored in.

By contrast, native-plant lawns and other lower-maintenance alternatives can save homeowners both time and money on upkeep while also helping reduce water bills.

They can support pollinators and local ecosystems as well, making outdoor spaces more resilient as temperatures rise and drought becomes more common in many regions.

Even a small patch of flowers or a partially replaced lawn can offer some of those benefits.

What can I do to improve my yard?

Replacing even part of a traditional lawn with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can reduce maintenance while still adding beauty and biodiversity.

Native plants are especially useful because they are adapted to local conditions, which typically means less watering, fewer inputs, and less overall work.

Clover can stay green with less upkeep, buffalo grass is known for being hardy and drought-tolerant, and xeriscaping can significantly reduce water use in dry climates.

Ultimately, the post drew praise not just for the original poster's photos, but for the benefits of gardening.

"Your grandad has a beautiful garden, as we age gardening is extremely good for our health & soul," a wise user observed.

"I love this so much!! He accomplished so much with such a small area," another said.

"Perfectly vibrant and absolutely stunning! I love the meticulous order of color. Gardens are a direct reflection of self - your grandfather must be a lovely person," a third wrote.

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