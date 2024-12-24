Experts reveal surprising truth about homes with AC — here's what they recommend for nearly 9 in 10 households

"They've been in use all over the East Coast for many years now."

Unlike many other people, Americans are used to controlling the temperatures in their homes, hence their love for air conditioning units. However, there is a more economical and eco-friendly way to get the same comfort as a standard air conditioner provides — namely, switching to a heat pump.

The scoop

You may be eligible for government incentives worth up to $10,000 to convert to a heat pump. Is this too good to be true or a scam? Nope!

In 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, allocating nearly $9 billion for Americans to make changes and save on energy bills while reducing harmful pollution. You have to pay upfront for upgrades such as induction stoves, solar panels, and energy-saving appliances. However, the tax incentives and rebates help offset the costs.

Among the incentives are a federal tax credit for qualifying heat pump installations worth up to $2,000 and a rebate incentive available in some states worth up to $8,000 for a heat pump (for income-qualifying households).



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

With each new administration comes change, and 2025 will be no different. President-elect Donald Trump has already declared his plans to end these incentives, but if that occurs, such a change won't happen overnight. Congress must vote to end this initiative, so in the meantime, you can take advantage of the benefits. The sooner you do, the more you'll save in the long run.

How it's helping

With as many as 88% of American homes using ACs, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the majority of the country has a chance to cut the cost of an appliance that often dominates residential electricity bills, which are at record levels. And because heat pumps heat and cool, they can replace a heat source and AC at once. Homes that transition to heat pumps can bank an average of $300 to $650 in annual savings, depending on the heating and cooling sources they replace, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Moreover, experts project that an increasingly hot planet will cause AC demand to skyrocket by 2050. While AC use helps save lives by preventing devastating heat strokes, it contributes to those rising global temperatures since the units often pull power from grids running on dirty fuels. Heat pumps require less of this energy because they are more efficient.

If you're curious about your options, EnergySage's heat pump marketplace can connect you with trusted advisors and help you find the best deals around.

What everyone's saying

After a Redditor asked, "Heat Pumps: Are they as good as I'm being told?" one person responded, "In terms of cooling and heating, it's been very efficient and I haven't seen our Hydro bill go up at all."

A New Brunswick resident added: "It's efficient, it's quiet, it takes care of heat and AC — they're great. They've been in use all over the East Coast for many years now."









Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.