This government program is basically giving away this hot new kitchen appliance — here's how to get yours

Whether you want to be at the cutting edge of kitchen tech or you just want to get your cooking done faster and cheaper, an induction stovetop is the way to go. There is an upfront investment — but with the right help from an amazing government program, you can get a major discount or even update your kitchen for free.

The scoop

The key to savings is the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by the Biden administration in 2022. Among many other benefits, this law provides a range of rebates and tax credits for making eco-friendly home updates.

One of the big qualifying purchases? An induction cooktop or a countertop induction burner.

How it's helping

You can access incredible savings with a tool like the household electrification incentives calculator from nonprofit Rewiring America. Just pop in a few details about your household and income, and this free tool will calculate which government incentives you qualify for.

In the case of an induction stove, you might see a discount due to federal Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates. This offers up to $840 off an induction cooktop or other electric stove — which in some cases is enough to cover the whole purchase. In other words, the government is giving qualifying households this new appliance for free.

That's great news for home cooks, since induction stoves offer many advantages. They heat up faster than traditional stoves, but you can cook all your favorite recipes just as you would on a traditional cooktop. These stoves are also safer, since only the specially designed pans heat up, and they don't produce toxic air pollution like a gas stove.

Plus, the amazing energy efficiency makes them cheaper to operate.

Meanwhile, induction cooktops are great for the environment because they don't create heat-trapping air pollution that warms the planet.

What everyone's saying

Consumer Reports came out in favor of upgrading your kitchen using the IRA.

"There's this big misconception that electric ranges don't cook as well as gas," said CR associate director of product sustainability on the research and testing team Shanika Whitehurst. "But the technology has improved to the point where electric and especially induction ranges and cooktops cook every bit as well, if not better than gas."

