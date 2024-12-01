Here's why HVAC techs are urging homeowners to upgrade right now: 'You will save so much money'

As the cold of winter sets in, HVAC techs are encouraging homeowners to upgrade their systems with cost-efficient and effective heating and cooling systems: heat pumps.

The scoop

Each year, the average American spends $2,000 on energy usage, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Of this, $1,346 is spent on heating and cooling. The biggest sources of energy to homes and commercial buildings in the U.S. are fossil fuels, such as coal and oil. In 2019, fossil fuels accounted for 72.5% of annual energy consumption, according to Statista.

Fossil fuels produce a large amount of carbon dioxide, which contributes to warming global temperatures and worsening weather events, like Hurricane Milton earlier this year. Mining for fossil fuels also consumes a large amount of resources that destroys landscapes and ecosystems and results in air and water pollution.

However, heat pumps are becoming a popular form of home HVAC systems that help homeowners save money while also decreasing the harmful effects of fossil fuels.









In a post in the subreddit r/hvacadvice, an approved technician shared their advice on installing heat pumps in homes.

"YOU WILL SAVE SO MUCH MONEY," the tech shared in all caps. "If you live in Montgomery County (Maryland), there are special incentives for this. Otherwise, there is the IRA credit (tax credit), and likely utility credits…Properly executed, this should be a 3-5 years payoff."

How it's helping

Heat pumps move heat around your home instead of generating it, and can move heat from inside to outside, and vice versa. As opposed to traditional HVAC units, heat pumps don't cost much to operate and efficiently regulate the temperature in your home.

They also work more efficiently than traditional HVAC units. So homeowners can save up to $815 on energy costs and have their home heated effectively, even in cold climates.

The Inflation Reduction Act also saves homeowners up to $2,000 in initial installation costs, helping you save money faster in the long term.

However, the IRA may not be available forever. President-elect Donald Trump aims to cut funding in the IRA, saying he "will rescind all unspent funds under the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act." While an act of Congress could keep the Inflation Reduction Act in place, the future is uncertain, so acting on these tax credits and incentives sooner rather than later can help you save money.



What people are saying

In the Reddit thread, users urged others to act on installing heat pumps now and shared their excitement about the HVAC system.

"Do it, and make sure you take advantage of rebates and/or tax credits," one commenter wrote. "Look for rebates from your utility too, you can double-dip!"

"Seconding this, and would add the huge bonus of the heat pump providing cooling in warm weather without the need for a separate ac unit," another wrote.

"I went with a heat pump with a high efficiency propane furnace as my emergency heat and it has worked well," one homeowner said.

Other techs continued to urge the savings of a heat pump.

"Heat pump," one tech wrote. "Get a two stage if possible and works better for those shoulder months. I install them all the time in my area. I have them in my home, my moms home, my brothers home, etc."

"The energy efficiency is insane these days," another wrote.

