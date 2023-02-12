‘Gorpcore’ is the internet’s newest, wildest fashion trend — combining high fashion with ‘practical’ hiking gear

“You’ll probably always keep a fleece for chilly nights.”

You don’t have to embark on a miles-long trek to rock some hiking gear. Sometimes you just want to look comfy, stylish, and outdoorsy.

Don’t worry, you’re not alone: Gorpcore is the latest sustainable fashion trend that is all of the above.

What is gorpcore?

GORP is a common acronym among hikers that stands for “good old raisins and peanuts.” It represents a variety of trail mix–like snacks popular among outdoor enthusiasts containing dried fruit and nuts, oats, chocolate, and other snacks.

But how does this translate into a fashion trend? Gorpcore is basically the hiker fashion aesthetic. Jason Chen, a writer for The Cut, coined used the phrase “gorpcore” when describing outdoorsy looks that include fleeces, windbreakers, puffers, cargo pants, and hiking boots.

In a TikTok, @Seventeen depicts the trend as a fusion of streetwear, sportswear, and camping gear, with items from popular clothing brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia, and Salomon.

Items tend to have earthy color palettes or favor bright, bold colors with loose silhouettes perfect for comfort and movement.

Why is gorpcore getting so popular?

With celebrities like Hailey Beiber, Bella Hadid, and A$AP Rocky photographed flaunting their gorpcore looks, it has become a popular aesthetic recently.

Users have gone to social media to gather fashion inspiration, find the best gorpcore brands, and show off their rugged looks. The hashtag #gorpcore has hundreds of videos on TikTok, accumulating more than 675 million views across the platform.

Stylists and experts in the fashion industry have weighed in on why people can’t get enough of these looks.

Celebrity stylist Shalev Lavà told CNN Underscored, “[It’s] a trend for people who are rarely active outdoors but still wish to wear practical and functional hiking gear.”

“I feel like gorpcore is the more relaxed, colorful, and less severe relative of techwear,” Megan Wilson, a Brooklyn-based stylist, also told CNN Underscored. “Since so many items are relatively timeless and often practical — even if eventually you become less gorpcore-focused — you’ll probably always keep a fleece for chilly nights.”

How is gorpcore sustainable fashion?

Gorpcore is more than just a fleeting fashion trend. These are durable items that are often ethically made. You can wear gorpcore looks for years, which makes them sustainable closet essentials.

Patagonia fleeces are a gorpcore staple, and the company has been known for its sweeping sustainability commitments. The company reports that 98% of its products are made using recycled materials, and all of its jacket insulation uses responsibly sourced down.

They’ll even repair torn or damaged garments, increasing your items’ already impressive lifespan.

Popular gorpcore brands like The North Face, Columbia, and Salomon have similar commitments to protecting the planet and reducing their impact.

Whether you’re camping, hiking, or just making the journey to the grocery store, gorpcore will ensure you’re looking good, feeling comfortable, and helping the planet.

