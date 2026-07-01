Gardener watches a plant get pulled underground by a gopher, and wire baskets make believers

"I once watched an 8 foot branch of a melon get dragged down into the nethers."

Having a garden plant die is frustrating on its own. But seeing it pulled straight down into the soil before your eyes is something else entirely.

One homesteader shared a clip showing exactly that, and the reaction mixed shock with dark humor while quickly turning toward the value of wire baskets and other plant protections.

What happened?

In a video posted to Reddit's r/homestead community, the gardener showed a plant being dragged underground to illustrate why garden defenses matter.

As the user explained, this is "the exact reason I plant almost everything in wire baskets or bags. Gophers, man. They ruin everything."

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For some viewers, the clip changed how they imagined this kind of damage. One commenter wrote: "I don't think I realized that's how they actually eat plants. I think I thought it was a funny exaggeration for movies. Wild!"

The thread was also filled with similar experiences, including one commenter who wrote, "We're infested with pocket gophers. I once watched an 8 foot branch of a melon get dragged down into the nethers."

Why does it matter?

This kind of damage can wipe out a lot of work, especially when plants are still young and vulnerable below the surface.

Gardens are often a practical way to stretch grocery budgets, grow fresher food, and make the most of limited outdoor space. When burrowing pests destroy roots and stems, the losses hit both morale and household resources.

The post also reflects a broader reality of living close to nature: People and wildlife often compete for the same spaces.

That can be maddening when carefully tended food crops suddenly disappear, but it can also push gardeners toward smarter protections that defend plants without creating additional risks for pets, beneficial animals, or the surrounding environment.

What can I do?

Throughout the discussion, the clearest advice was to rely on barriers rather than guesswork. The original poster's strategy of using wire baskets or bags helps keep roots and bulbs physically out of reach of animals like gophers.

Commenters also pointed to protection that can be added during planting. One straightforward suggestion read: "Use vole bloc or gravel when you plant." In places with frequent gopher or vole activity, that kind of early prevention can be far easier than trying to save a plant once the damage has already started.

Gopher baskets or grow bags can protect valuable plants, especially vegetables and young perennials, in areas where burrowing rodents are common.

Physical protection is often one of the most dependable solutions, and it can help reduce the need for harsher control methods that may affect the broader yard ecosystem.

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