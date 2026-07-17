'Thrifting is my therapy': Antiques Roadshow guest bought a $15.99 Goodwill painting worth $80,000

She added that insuring it for closer to $100,000 would be reasonable.

For one occupational therapist, who described thrifting as her own therapy, secondhand shopping has quickly become a massive payday.

After she brought a $15.99 Goodwill art find to Antiques Roadshow, she learned the painting could fetch $60,000 to $80,000 at auction.

What happened?

In a TikTok clip shared by Antiques Roadshow, the owner said she bought the painting at Goodwill during the COVID-19 pandemic, while working through a particularly stressful stretch in a level 1 trauma hospital.

What first stood out to her, she said, was a museum-style plaque on the artwork. Thinking it "looked like a real painting," she said, she put it in her cart. She paid just $15.99.

The appraiser first identified the work as being by Vietnamese painter Le Pho and said it most likely came from the artist's highly sought-after "Findley period" in the 1960s.

To the shopper's delight, the appraiser noted that works of that size "generally sell in the 60,000 to 80,000 range at auction." She added that insuring it for closer to $100,000 would be reasonable.

One commenter wrote below the clip, "I love this for her. She was drawn to the art for its beauty first & foremost. To find out it's valuable is such a sweet addition to the story."

The clip reached 36,000 likes and 441,000 views within only a day.

Why does it matter?

For many people, buying secondhand is a way to save money on everyday essentials, decorate their homes for less, and occasionally uncover something extraordinary at a massive discount.

Shopping at thrift stores also helps extend the lifespan of clothes, furniture, art, and housewares, reducing waste and keeping usable goods out of landfills. It can also curb demand for some new products, which often come with energy-intensive manufacturing and shipping.

If you want to thrift more strategically, it helps to slow down and inspect items closely. Look for signatures, plaques, maker's marks, original labels, gallery stickers, and quality materials — the small details that can separate a nice find from a truly valuable one.

Thrift stores can be one of the best places to save on basics such as kitchenware, frames, lamps, jackets, kids' items, and furniture.

And if you ever think you may have found a rare piece, avoid over-cleaning or altering it before getting an expert opinion.

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