Goodwill shopper scores giant Luxo lamp for $10, then learns why it is still so prized

"They adjust the temperature of the bulb to very accurately portray color."

A Goodwill shopper's $10 lamp is turning heads online for more than just its price tag.

What first seemed like a stylish vintage pickup also sparked a wider discussion on the r/BuyItForLife subreddit about sturdy older products, long-lasting engineering, and the kinds of valuable items people can still come across while thrifting.

What happened?

A Reddit user shared a photo of a large Luxo Color Correct lamp they picked up at Goodwill for a mere 10 bucks.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This thing is so beautiful and still going strong, as far as I can tell I won't need to make any wiring repairs," they wrote in their post. "So psyched about this find."

The lamp's resemblance to Pixar's well-known mascot also came up in the thread, prompting the poster to offer a brief clarification.

"Same company, but Luxo jr is definitely smaller than this bad boy lol," they wrote. "When extending the lamp into a straight line it stands about 4 feet or more."

People in the discussion suggested the lamp was more than a striking thrift-store decoration and may instead be a specialized, durable piece built to remain useful for years.

Why does it matter?

Thrift stores can sometimes offer everyday items and premium goods at a small fraction of what they would otherwise cost. Here, a solidly made lamp that may fetch much more on resale sites showed up with a $10 price tag.

The lamp also highlights one of the advantages of secondhand shopping: extending the life of well-made products rather than discarding them.

Older items like this can sometimes outlast cheaper contemporary alternatives, reducing waste and cutting down on the need to buy replacements.

What are people saying?

The comments focused on why Luxo lamps are still valued, including some clarification of the product's name.

"Color correct is for drafting and illustrating so you can make sure the colors looked correct," one wrote. "They adjust the temperature of the bulb to very accurately portray color."

Another commenter highlighted the mechanics behind it.

"The spring-loaded counterbalance on these old Luxo models is genuinely different engineering, that's why this thing from probably the 80s still stays exactly where you put it," they suggested. "$10 is insane, I've seen these go for EUR150+ on european secondhand sites."

A final commenter highlighted the durability of such lamps.

"I've got one of those," they revealed. "Paid real money for one about 20 years ago. It's still going strong!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.