Thrift shopper goes down unexpected rabbit hole after purchasing $15 artwork from Goodwill

"I just had a sick gut feeling that this was something really special."

A $14.99 framed artwork from Goodwill sent a Texas man down a rabbit hole that made him wonder whether he had found a piece connected to famed Mexican artist Gabriel Orozco.

According to People, the quirky story began when Texas homeowner Phong Le inherited his family's 1960s house and began renovating it himself. During a quick stop at Goodwill, he bought a large framed artwork and later posted about it on TikTok.

Researching the signature and talking with a friend who works in the art world led him to think the piece could be tied to Orozco.

Le said the artwork immediately stood out from the usual thrift-store wall decor.

"I just had a sick gut feeling that this was something really special," he recalled. "It spoke to me. I can't explain, like finding a four-leaf clover or knowing a good watermelon."

After Le shared his story, People reached out to the artist's team to see if it was, in fact, an original. Orozco's representatives responded shortly after, stating that the piece was actually not an original by the artist.

When Le eventually got an answer, it did nothing to diminish how much he liked the purchase.

"Cool if it was, still love it if it wasn't," Le said. "I bought it for its beauty and how it spoke to me."

He was not disappointed, saying that the piece "fits my home vibes perfectly."

Shopping secondhand can help people save money on everyday items, furnish a home for less, and sometimes uncover rare or valuable pieces at a fraction of the expected cost. It also keeps usable goods in circulation longer instead of sending them to landfills.

Le's experience shows that secondhand shopping is not only about resale value. It can also be about finding something with character, charm, and personal meaning. More people are moving away from expensive, trend-driven home decor in favor of unique pieces that better suit their spaces and budgets.

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