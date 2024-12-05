Mom distraught after questioning link between HOA-controlled golf course and pregnancy complications: 'You have the right to know'

After experiencing multiple miscarriages, she's wondering if the exposure could be to blame.

A distressed mother posted about her understandable fears concerning the health impact of the chemicals sprayed on the golf course near her house, both for her and her child.

She explained neither she nor her husband play golf, but they live beside the HOA's golf course. After experiencing multiple miscarriages, she's wondering if the chemical exposure, as explained by Iowa Health and Human Services, could be to blame.

The woman further expressed worries about her family's health, including her young son. It's easy to see where her concerns come from. Ultimately, the pollution caused by these chemicals cannot be contained to the golf course.

She detailed the many ways her family is exposed to the chemicals. One of her comments read, "If they are spraying without my knowledge and I'm playing in my yard with my kid and the wind blows, that's really not ideal. Or the chemicals get on our table that we eat on outside. Or they land on my kid's toys that he leaves in the yard. Yeah I'm just spiraling a bit."

Her research indicated these chemicals increase cancer risk and infertility issues, exacerbating her fears. According to a paper published by the University of California, San Francisco, cancer and infertility are health problems associated with herbicides and pesticides.

She is not the first HOA resident to want a more health-conscious and eco-friendly community. HOAs frequently use such chemicals without informing residents, endangering their health without their knowledge.

HOAs are also known to prevent residents from making environmentally friendly changes. Many associations forbid rewilding yards, growing natural lawns, and installing rooftop solar panels. Preventing these green, economical updates hurts residents — like this mom — and the environment.

Commenters on the post were quick to suggest she find out more about the chemicals. One person stated, "If you live on the course and pay an HOA to live there then you have the right to know what chemicals are being used." Another noted that "how much spraying and how it's sprayed matters."

The best way to handle this is to work with the HOA. Together, residents and associations can make their communities safe for everyone, including flora and fauna.

