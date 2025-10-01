Gardener shares heartwarming video of unexpected guests enjoying flowers: 'Lovely to see'

A Reddit user was overjoyed to find that their dormant coneflowers had attracted several goldfinches. Commenters agreed that the native plants are excellent for providing shelter to these essential members of the ecosystem.

The user posted a video in r/gardening of a group of goldfinches fluttering around the coneflowers in their front yard (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear). The post title revealed the user had counted eight over the course of a day.

"Never taking down the coneflowers!" the original poster shared.

While dormant coneflowers might not have the aesthetic appeal they have when they're in full bloom, they are still crucial to animal habitats. Also known as echinacea, they provide shelter and a food source to birds in colder months, especially goldfinches and sparrows.

Coneflowers are relatively easy to cultivate as they are native to most regions of North America.

Native plants are great for the garden. They don't require fertilizer and need fewer pesticides to maintain their health than lawns. Gardeners can also save water when caring for native plants.

Planting native species is just one low-maintenance way for gardeners to save time and money when upgrading to a natural lawn. Other options include clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. Even partial lawn replacement can benefit home gardens.

Commenters jumped in to praise the original poster's gardening skills. Many of them said they also keep their coneflowers up for the birds and other animals.

"I leave all my perennial stems up all winter long because after they have eaten all the seeds," one user shared. "They provide shelter and wind breaks for other wildlife."

Another user mentioned how they attract even more wildlife to their garden.

"That's lovely to see!" they posted. "When we started our garden 13 years ago, the main theme was to support wildlife by growing seed and berry producing plants."

