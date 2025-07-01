Gardener thrilled as blooming flowers attract special yard visitor: 'I don't think [this is a] coincidence'

"Excited for mine to bloom in the next couple weeks."

Shortly after experiencing their coneflower's first bloom, one gardener spotted a goldfinch hanging out in their garden. They shared pictures of the special visitor to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

"My first coneflower of the year bloomed yesterday!" the OP said. "Also we had our first gold finch visit the garden, which I don't think is coincidence with the coneflowers."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP also had other pollinator friends visit: a monarch butterfly and a spicebush swallowtail butterfly.

Coneflowers, also known as echinacea, are native to the Central and Eastern United States — hardy in Zones 3 to 9, according to the Farmers' Almanac. This aligns with the geographical location of the OP's garden, which is in Connecticut.

Native plants attract local pollinators because these pollinators have evolved to feed on specific plant species that are well-adapted to the local climate, with the native flowers providing pollinators with plenty of nectar.

Invasive plant species may also become well-adapted to a new climate, being that they have no natural predators to control their growth, which allows them to overtake native plant species. However, invasive plant species tend to have insufficient pollen for pollinators or may be inedible, deterring pollinators from visiting, according to the Department of Agriculture's Forest Service.

Upgrading to a natural lawn consisting of native plant species will help attract pollinator friends to your yard and support native plants and local ecosystems. Pollinators play a crucial role in plant reproduction, which also happens to protect the human food supply.

Many American lawns, you'll find, contain invasive grass species such as Kentucky bluegrass, which grows quickly and requires significant amounts of water to remain green.

Native plants are also generally slower-growing and less water-hungry than invasive plant species, which means you can go longer between lawn cuttings and save money on your water bills.

Alternative lawn replacement options that are also slower-growing and less water-dependent are buffalo grass and clover, which could provide you with similar benefits with even just a partial lawn replacement.

Commenters who had also planted coneflowers in their gardens chimed in.

"I am excited for mine to bloom in the next couple weeks," one shared.

"Mine is working on petals and I'm impatiently waiting!" another user said, sharing a picture of the progress.

"All so fun!! … It's allll worth the wait! So rad you saw the birdie and butterflies!" a third wrote.

