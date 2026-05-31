Neighbor's giant oregano patch sparks debate over curbside foraging

"I am in sheer awe that this patch has grown into such a large area."

A giant oregano patch in one neighborhood has turned an ordinary curb strip into a sensory event and sparked a small internet debate.

After one Reddit user shared that their neighbor's mowing of the sprawling herb patch smells like "nana's cooking," commenters chimed in with equal parts excitement, caution, and gardening advice.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"I am in sheer awe that this patch has grown into such a large area," OP wrote.

"Better than grass," someone commented.

"I do recommend you get some to flower, because whilst it will self seed all over the place, the bees and butterflies love it," another suggested. OP replied, "I have propagated large cuttings/soil sections into my own back yard."

In addition to the physical and mental benefits of gardening, growing your own food can also reduce your pollution footprint and save you money.

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Many commenters praised oregano as a smart pick for tricky spaces, especially because it can grow vigorously and attract bees and butterflies when allowed to flower.

But plenty of commenters were wary about whether curbside herbs should actually end up on anyone's plate.

Pet waste, car exhaust, road salt, and the possibility of nearby pesticide or herbicide use are concerns neighbors should consider before thinking they can harvest herbs from this patch. Oregano may be hardy, fragrant, and useful, but location matters.

"I was about to say I don't trust anything not locked away and protected from pets and strangers," one person wrote.

A container, raised bed, or backyard corner can offer the same aroma and flavor with more control over what comes into contact with the plant.

Oregano is especially appealing for beginners because it is resilient, perennial in some climates, and capable of spreading into a lush ground cover. If part of it is allowed to flower, pollinators love it. Rather than a free-for-all herb garden, flowering oregano as a grass substitute can help support local pollinator populations.

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