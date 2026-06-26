She planted her backyard garden April 8, and by mid-June it was already on harvest No. 10

"You take it, and you just twist it, and it pops right off."

Less than 10 weeks after planting her backyard garden, one Georgia grower was already celebrating her tenth harvest.

Her upbeat garden tour showed how even a small backyard plot can become a steady source of fresh food surprisingly quickly.

What happened?

Hayden, a home gardener in southwest Georgia, shared mid-June footage on TikTok showing an overflowing harvest from the backyard garden she says she planted on April 8.

The clip shows a wide mix of summer vegetables already coming in, among them tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant, golden zucchini, regular zucchini, straight-neck squash, banana peppers, jalapeños, and a Marconi pepper.

"It's time for me to harvest it for my 10th time," she says at the start, before picking the zucchini: "You take it, and you just twist it, and it pops right off."

When rain starts falling, she keeps going, moving into an area she calls "the bee haven" to harvest cucumbers. There, she spots a pollinator at work and tells viewers: "He is pollinating all of our cucumbers so that we're able to have more cucumbers."

Some of the tomatoes she picks are still green, and she explains the plan for them: "Well guess what y'all? We are going to have fried green tomatoes."

Why does it matter?

Even a relatively small space can yield a large amount of food, helping cut grocery costs.

Prolific crops such as zucchini, cucumbers, peppers, and tomatoes can keep producing week after week, especially during peak growing season.

Fresh-picked produce often tastes better than store-bought produce that has traveled long distances.

At one point, she picks a black cherry tomato and tastes it on the spot, saying, "I can eat these all day long. Delicious," showing it being eaten moments after harvest.

Backyard gardening can also support mental and physical health. It gets people moving and brings them outdoors.

What are people saying?

The video had hundreds of comments, which largely focused on just how productive summer gardens can be.

One commenter wrote: "Genuine question, what do you people do with all that zucchini, growing them because you love to grow them, give away to family and friends, or? Asking because I have one zucchini plant and that thing is so prolific I can't eat how much it can produce."

Others related to the ups and downs of growing food in different regions.

"Love it! I gave up on squash up here in Ohio, the vine borer is relentless," one commenter said, while another added, "I threw my squash away. Toombs county. Just got flowers only."

Hayden herself also chimed in with gratitude: "Thank yall for being so supportive and kind. Yall have made this garden season special and so much fun."

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