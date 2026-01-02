Consumer Reports issues warning about aging backup generators: 'It's easy to overlook the basic safety measures'

After a natural disaster, it may be tempting to run a generator inside your house until power is back up and running.

However, Consumer Reports has a blunt safety warning for you: "Don't ever do that."

What's happening?

The nonprofit publisher outlined the danger of using a backup generator inside the home, particularly carbon monoxide poisoning, which can kill you in just five minutes.

It noted that federal data shows that at least 770 people in the U.S. died of carbon monoxide poisoning while using portable generators between 2011 and 2021.

Why is this relevant now?

The overheating of our planet is causing more unpredictable weather across the globe, including hurricanes and other major storms that can lead to prolonged blackouts.

For instance, one key regulatory agency warned that the Pacific Northwest was at elevated risk of insufficient power supply during extreme weather events.

How can I make using a generator safer?

Consumer Reports outlined some basic safety tips for people using backup generators.

The publication noted, "If you rarely rely on a generator, it's easy to overlook the basic safety measures that should be routine with such equipment."

Aside from never using a generator in an enclosed space, it is recommended to upgrade to a model with a built-in sensor that triggers an automatic shut-off if carbon monoxide builds up to dangerous levels. It added that some models have engines that emit less carbon monoxide.

Other recommendations included not running the generator in the rain, turning off a gas generator and letting it cool before refueling, stocking up on extra gasoline and storing it properly, and installing a transfer switch to connect the generator to your circuit panel.

Are there any other options?

There certainly are. Going solar and pairing that with battery storage is a safer way to deal with blackouts, as you will never need to rely on a generator to power your home.

Plus, solar can save you thousands of dollars on your energy bills each year, and it doesn't contribute to the warming of our planet.

EnergySage offers free tools to help you get the information you need about home battery storage options and even offers competitive installation estimates.

The company has also teamed up with electrification company Qmerit to offer the best pricing on battery storage solutions for your home.

