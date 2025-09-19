Homeowners urge caution after dad's reckless appliance mistake threatens to poison entire family: 'Why take a chance on your life'

A Redditor posted a picture to the r/Generator subreddit that got people talking. According to the original poster, their dad could have unwittingly put his entire family in danger.

It should be noted that situations like this could be avoided if the home had solar panels. EnergySage makes exploring the possibility of installing solar panels easy with a free tool that lets homeowners get quick estimates and allows them to compare quotes from local installers. In this case, because it looks like it may have been dark at the time, this family would have benefited from having home energy storage to go along with solar panels.

"My dad thinks this is a safe way to run our generator (the exhaust is pointed out)," the Redditor titled the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The picture shows a generator plugged in, sitting on the line between inside and outside the garage, with the door closed on top of the generator. While the Redditor's dad must have thought this was safe, the fumes from a running generator can be incredibly dangerous and could have made their way into the home with the exhaust outside, as some people were quick to point out.

"No," one person commented, "there will be some blowback of carbon monoxide into the garage and it will go up into whatever is above which could include duct spaces or rooms."

"Detached garage, yes as long as there's no office, living quarters, or hang out spots in it," another person wrote. "Attached garage, absolutely not safe."

"Why take a chance on your life!" a third commented. "Run it outside. It will not damage it."

Installing solar panels, especially with a battery system, can reduce the need for generators and reduce your energy bills to at or near $0. The free tool EnergySage offers can save homeowners up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installation, and even higher with a battery system added. On top of that, EnergySage's mapping tool helps homeowners compare the average cost of home solar as well as local incentives on a state-by-state level.

Pairing solar panels with energy-efficient appliances like heat pumps can save homeowners even more on their energy bills. EnergySage also offers a free tool to help find the right heat pump and installer for your home and budget.

Anyone considering installing solar or a heat pump should act sooner rather than later, especially since solar permitting can cause a project to take over two months to complete. Due to the passage of recent legislation, tax incentives for home energy efficiency upgrades potentially worth thousands of dollars will no longer be available come Jan. 1, 2026.

