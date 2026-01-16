Homeowner seeks answers after contractor's improper appliance installation fills his home with carbon monoxide: 'I have lost all confidence in him'

"He said exhausting the generator 'is not a thing.'"

Gas-powered generators can be dangerous for several reasons, especially when installed incorrectly, as one homeowner unfortunately experienced.

In the r/Generator subreddit, the original poster shared that they had to call the fire department after their carbon monoxide alarms went off one night. After inspecting the system, they found that carbon monoxide exhaust was getting sucked underneath the house, which was on piers, and making its way inside. The firefighters suggested either relocating the generator or redirecting the exhaust.

However, when the OP initially contacted Generac, the contractor said the unit was installed correctly and didn't appear overly concerned.

"He said exhausting the generator 'is not a thing,' the OP explained. "...To be honest, I have lost all confidence in him after this."





When Generac came out for a follow-up, the company determined the generator was actually not installed properly, as the OP suspected. Fortunately, the installer returned to move the system and pipe the fumes away from the home. The homeowner wasn't hurt during the incident.

Carbon monoxide detectors and alarms save lives. The Consumer Product Safety Commission stated that it's important to make sure yours are working properly to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

"If orig installer wants to correct it, maybe get another installer to inspect afterwards, be safe OP, glad ya survived," one commenter said in the Reddit thread.

"Extending the exhaust on a generator is most definitely a thing," another suggested. "Extend it out from under the building and then vertically up the side and above the roof, preferably higher than the peak."

