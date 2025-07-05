Home cook shares honest review of high-tech kitchenware after months of use: 'Pretty great'

"Thanks for the useful review!"

One Reddit user's honest breakdown of a high-tech induction range was both thorough and encouraging. In a post on r/InductionCooking, a user shared their five-month review of a GE Café induction and convection range.

"On the whole, I'm happy with this range so far," they wrote, before launching into a refreshingly detailed list of pros and cons.

Some standout features the user pointed out are responsive induction burners, a convection oven with a rolling rack, an easy-to-clean and scratch-resistant cooktop, and the range's "Precision Cooking" feature using Hestan smart cookware.

"Setting the 5.5 Qt 'Chef's Pot' to 385 [degrees Fahrenheit] kept my cooking oil stable at about 350. That's pretty great," they said.

But the post didn't shy away from flaws, either. The user cited a clunky Wi-Fi/app experience, a hypersensitive pan sensor that prematurely powers off the burner, and a kitchen timer limited to minutes (not seconds). Still, the takeaway was mostly positive, and fellow users appreciated the thoughtful review.

"That's great to hear," one commenter replied.

Another added, "I appreciate these reviews as I'm seriously considering the double oven."

That investment may pay off in more ways than one. Swapping from gas to induction can improve indoor air quality, lower utility bills, and help cool down the planet by reducing your home's use of dirty energy sources like gas and coal. Electric kitchen appliances also often qualify for federal incentives under clean energy programs like the Inflation Reduction Act. And not only is induction cooking more efficient, but homeowners can compound the energy savings if they also use solar power.

Anyone considering installing solar panels should check out EnergySage, which offers a free tool to compare quotes from local installers and save up to $10,000 on installation. But even homeowners who are not ready to buy can benefit from solar power by leasing panels instead.

By choosing energy-efficient appliances and eco-friendly energy sources, we can cut down on planet-warming pollution and make the future safer for us all.

Commenters were impressed with the attention to detail.

"Thanks for the useful review!" one commenter wrote.

"I really enjoy cooking with induction! The double oven convection is very similar to my previous oven, and would not go back to a single oven," another user added.

