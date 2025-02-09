Homeowner raises eyebrows after filming home appliance spitting 'uncontained fireball': 'You're about to have a real bad day'

A homeowner freaked out everyone on r/Home with a post about their gas water heater.

"Is my water heater burning correctly?" they asked in the original post, which went viral. "Or is this extra bottom flame an issue?"

The answer was a resounding, unanimous yes. Unless you're building a bonfire, "extra" flames are never a good sign.

The top comment reads: "Yikes. … In addition to being an uncontained fireball, the billowing yellow flames indicate poor combustion and high carbon monoxide production. Everything about this is dangerous." Talk about terrifying.

Another advised: "Please turn that off/cut gas immediately. … You're about to have a real bad day."

By "bad day," they meant "explosion." While water heaters rarely explode nowadays, gas leaks and valve malfunctions can cause abrupt explosions and fires, according to CW Service Pros.

You don't have a ticking time bomb in your basement, but the risk isn't zero. The best way to mitigate the issue is to replace the heater altogether. Enter heat pump water heaters.

These nifty devices benefit the planet and cost less in the long run. Through the Inflation Reduction Act, you could be eligible for a $2,000 tax credit when you make the switch.

If you want to claim the benefit, act quickly. With President Donald Trump in office, the IRA's future is shaky. Luckily, the IRA isn't the only way a heat pump water heater can save you money.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, a heat pump water heater can save you about $300 on your energy bills annually. It's also more environmentally friendly. According to the New Buildings Institute, replacing your water heater with the heat pump variety can reduce the pollution you release into the atmosphere, saving over 2,000 pounds of carbon dioxide from polluting the air. Cutting-edge tech companies see the potential of heat pump water heaters and are jumping on the chance to get ahead of the curve. Case in point: Cala.

The startup has developed a line of smart heat pump water heaters that prioritize efficiency. These customizable heaters, using advanced tech, heat water when it's cheapest, saving you money and maximizing your comfort.

And they don't run the risk of burning your house down. Win-win. As one commenter put it, "What a great argument for heat pump water heaters."

