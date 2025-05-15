Disturbed homeowner shares startling video after noticing 'abnormal' phenomenon under water heater: 'Shut that off and call a plumber'

A Reddit post from r/Plumbing caught attention for all the wrong reasons. After someone's hot water cut out, they removed the guard on their gas water heater, hit the reset button, and reignited the flame — only to be met with what they described as a "noisy/rip-roaring" burn. The user shut it off after 10 minutes, unsure if what they witnessed was normal.

The post, titled "Hot water heater flame abnormal?" features a short but alarming clip that sparked nearly 40 comments.

"That looks like it could use some help," one commenter wrote.

"Shut that off and call a plumber," another said. "You probably have a leak onto the burner, or [something] else bad is happening. Either way, none of us can help you without being there. Gas water heaters are no joke, call a local pro."

Beyond safety concerns, this moment speaks to a broader trend: Homeowners are replacing gas-powered water heaters with highly efficient, all-electric heat pump models. Not only are heat pump water heaters safer, but they can also cut your water heating costs by up to 70% — saving most households hundreds of dollars annually.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, switching now could be even more affordable. Homeowners may qualify for a rebate up to $1,750 along with a tax credit of 30% of the project cost (up to $2,000). These incentives may not last forever, as the Trump administration has communicated its desire to roll back the program, making this the perfect time to act.

Looking for next-gen options? Cala's smart heat pump water heaters help homeowners dramatically reduce their utility bills and carbon footprint, all while improving day-to-day comfort by heating water exactly when it's needed.

As one commenter suggested, "Call a pro and consider ditching gas." For homeowners tired of unexpected breakdowns (and rising bills), now's the time to level up.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.