Homeowners give honest answers after health-conscious parent considers next-gen appliance: 'That would affect the kids more'

Can't choose between a gas or induction range for your next stove? Neither could one Reddit user who turned to r/Appliances for expert advice.

The post, titled "Help me decide between gas vs induction," detailed a tricky choice the original poster had to make and asked for clarity from other users.

"I'm recently presented with choosing between two apartment complexes. One has JennAir appliances (gas stove w/ hood vent to exterior). The other is Whirlpool appliances (induction w/ microwave recirculating vent)," the OP said. "With all these talks about how unhealthy gas is, what's the better option here health-wise?"

The OP was likely referring to the unhealthy emissions gas stoves are known to produce. They explained that this was of particular concern because they had small kids at home.

Responses acknowledged the potential dangers of cooking with gas but emphasized good ventilation rather than ditching gas entirely. However, far more commenters recommended using an induction range.

Induction stoves have no gas emissions, and cooking is energy efficient. They also offer great temperature control and are much easier to clean.

Some induction ranges, such as the ones offered by Copper, take eco-friendly energy efficiency to another level by using a battery that charges when the grid is cleanest. They eliminate fossil fuel use and optimize electricity use to provide a superior, cost-effective cooking experience.

The Inflation Reduction Act may offer tax credits or other significant savings when you opt for an induction range from Copper. However, the IRA's future is uncertain, as President Donald Trump has mentioned eliminating the subsidies more than once. Your best bet is to act as soon as possible.

Comments were overwhelmingly in favor of induction stoves.

"I have both induction and gas. I never use the gas stove top," one said. "Induction is much cleaner and you've much better control of the heat. Plus induction is better for the environment, which is enough of a reason on its own."

"Induction. Especially with kids. Mine left the gas on accident and that was it for me," a fellow parent suggested.

Another wrote: "Because of the kids, go with induction. Yes it's unhealthy and that would affect the kids more but there are other considerations. Like little hands on the stove, paper or towels getting near the stove, accidentally leaving it on, etc."

"Professional cook/budding pastry chef here, if I could use only induction, I wouldn't hesitate," another said.

