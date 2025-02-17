Lawsuit challenges safety of popular appliances — here's how it could reshape how you cook at home

"We look forward to making our case at trial."

A lawsuit against gas stoves reinforces the case for electric stoves, as more research highlights the impact of gas on indoor air quality and consumer health.

The suit is against Haier U.S. Appliance Solutions, the maker of GE-branded gas stoves. It argues that the Consumer Protection Procedures Act was violated because consumers were not properly warned about the risks associated with gas stoves.

As reported by U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund Energy, D.C. Superior Court Judge Donald Tunnage denied the company's motion to dismiss the case, setting the schedule for the suit to advance to trial.

Research shows that gas stoves contribute to poor indoor air quality, releasing pollutants that are harmful to people. According to the Rocky Mountain Institute, gas stoves are responsible for nearly 13% of childhood asthma cases in the U.S., a risk level comparable to exposure to secondhand smoke.

Beyond health concerns, gas stoves contribute to the Earth's overheating. They leak methane, a harmful gas, even when turned off. As the country moves toward cleaner energy sources, the debate over gas stoves has become part of the broader push for electric appliances.

One alternative is induction cooking. Brands like Copper provide affordable and high-performance induction burners that heat faster, cook more evenly, and eliminate exposure to harmful gas pollution.

Induction stoves also outperform gas in cooking speed and cost-effectiveness, as they heat cookware directly, reducing heat loss and cutting down on energy waste.

Additionally, switching to induction can be cheaper than many people think. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can receive up to 30% off the cost of an induction range, Rewiring America revealed.

However, these incentives may not be available forever. President Trump has indicated he wants to eliminate clean energy subsidies, per the Salt Lake Tribune. Any major changes would require an act of Congress, but the future of these rebates is uncertain.

As the lawsuit moves forward, advocates argue that manufacturers must take responsibility for disclosing potential health risks.

"Consumers have a right to know and manufacturers are obligated to disclose these risks. We look forward to making our case at trial," said U.S. PIRG Education Fund Energy and Utilities Program Director Abe Scarr.

The case could lead to stronger labeling requirements and increased consumer awareness around gas stove pollution. And as health and climate concerns grow, many experts say that electrification will play a key role in the future of safe and sustainable home cooking.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.