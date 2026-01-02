Home cooks weigh in on controversial gas versus induction stove debate after homeowner considers upgrade: 'You couldn't pay me to go back'

Strangers on the internet don't have all the answers, yet polling them can often help make a decision.

One Redditor gave it a try and asked the folks in r/Cooking for some advice on the benefits of induction over gas stoves.

"We need a new range/oven," they wrote in the post. "I love to cook."

They described how they could afford either a double gas oven that has two smaller heating compartments or a single induction model with one standard compartment.

"Is gas that bad?" they asked. "Is a double oven not as useful as I envision?"

An in-depth debate broke out, but one commenter with a home cooking background delivered a succinct answer.

"I cooked with gas for 50 years," they wrote. "Recently switched to induction and you couldn't pay me to go back."

They explained how a double oven was not worth it in their book, especially one powered by gas.

"Electric ovens just perform better than gas," they concluded.

Others in the thread agreed, and the original poster eventually seemed convinced.

"You're right — induction it is," they replied to another pro-electric comment.

This whole exchange may seem one-sided, but that's for good reason. Induction cooktops and electric ovens are simply more efficient at cooking your food than gas. Plus, they help avoid pumping harmful gas fumes into your home every time you fry an egg.

Installing a new induction model can get pricey if your kitchen needs any extra electrical work. However, you can get up to $840 knocked off the stove's price tag thanks to federal incentives. Affordable countertop versions that plug right into the wall are also available.

Not to mention, an induction stove wastes less energy overall, which can save you money each month. It also means your home runs a bit cleaner, since our energy grid still relies on polluting fuel sources.

Or, stick with one appliance project at a time. Swapping in an induction stove is a great way to start.

"Electric ovens are much more consistent," another commenter added on the original post. "It's why most professionals use them."

"I switched from gas to induction and would never switch back," someone else affirmed. "Better in every way, IMO."

