Physician reveals the common kitchen appliance she urges her patients to avoid: 'The way we live can make us sicker'

When it comes to purchasing kitchen appliances, affordability and convenience are two of the largest factors that go into the decision. But according to a climate health expert, homeowners should also be prioritizing the health of their households.

Dr. Kim Loo, a general practice advocate and board member for Doctors for the Environment Australia, spoke to the YouTube channel Electrify This (@ElectrifyThis) regarding the relationship between indoor air quality and gas-powered appliances.

When asked about the importance of going electric, Loo explained that "the way we live can make us sicker." In fact, the appliances that you choose to use in your own home can have a tremendous impact on your health.

"If you actually have a gas cooktop or a gas heater in the house, it can create air pollution," Loo added. This indoor air pollution can lead to complications such as an increased risk of asthma in children. According to Loo, kids are 30% more likely to develop dust mite allergies when exposed to gas cooktops.

Gas appliances, particularly gas stoves, can negatively affect indoor air quality by releasing harmful pollutants into the home. These pollutants include nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and fine particulate matter. In the case of unvented appliances, pollutants can be directly emitted into the living space, exposing anyone inside to increased health risks.

Induction cooktops can be an easy and affordable solution to avoid the dangers of gas stoves, and they are more efficient as well. Induction stoves help you cook faster by directly heating the cookware using electromagnetism rather than relying on heating the cooktop and then transferring that to the pan.

To help counter the upfront cost of induction cooktops, you can get up to $840 via the Inflation Reduction Act. And while the One Big Beautiful Bill Act has sped up the elimination of many IRA tax credits to the end of 2025, the incentives for induction cooktops will remain. With other upgrades, it may be wise to take advantage of the savings before they are gone for good.

If you're not looking to pay for a major kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners can be great options. With prices starting around $50, you can find a number of burners to fit your budget.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

In the comments section, users couldn't help but praise their own induction appliances.

"I have a portable induction camping cooktop on my kitchen countertop as I am in a rental with gas. I have halved my gas bill as a result," one boasted.

"Loving our new induction cooktop. Coupled to our solar and battery, we are now fossil-free," another noted.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.