Commenters sound the alarm after homeowner reports strange smell spewing from kitchen: 'Call the fire department'

Gas stoves can be dangerous when they leak, and one homeowner's recent story about smelling gas in their kitchen concerned other homeowners who might experience the same issue.

What's happening?

"I have a gas range at home," a Reddit user told the r/HomeImprovement community. "Sometimes when I walk into the kitchen I get a whiff of gas and then I'll double check by seeing if the burners are all switched off and also smelling the range and I don't smell anything. Is this a potential hazard?"

The user also noted that they have chronic nasal congestion, which affects their sense of smell.

The community responded with immediate concern. "Yes, and call the fire department. This would be on the more serious, need-to-immediately-address side. Gas leaks are no joke," one commenter warned.









Why are gas stoves concerning?

The dangers of gas stoves extend far beyond fire hazards.

These appliances release harmful substances into homes even when turned off, putting families at risk. Research demonstrates that children living in homes with gas stoves face a 42% higher risk of developing asthma symptoms, for instance.

Gas stoves can release dangerous levels of nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and other pollutants that harm indoor air quality. A recent study revealed that gas stoves leak methane constantly, whether they're being used or not.

What's being done about gas stoves?

Many homeowners are switching to induction ranges, which offer cleaner, safer cooking experiences. Copper's innovative induction stoves make the transition simple and budget-friendly.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, families can receive up to 30% off the cost of a new induction range. This discount makes upgrading more affordable than ever.

Taking advantage of the IRA now can save you thousands of dollars. President-elect Donald Trump has stated his intentions to eliminate the incentives, though this would require an act of Congress. Either way, the future of these rebates is uncertain, and the only guaranteed way to take advantage is to apply for them now.

Induction stoves don't just protect your health. They're faster and more cost-effective than traditional gas ranges. Food heats up more quickly, saving both time and money on energy bills.

If you smell gas in your home, leave immediately and call your local fire department from outside. It will check for leaks using specialized equipment and help determine next steps.

Cities across America are updating building codes to require electric appliances in new construction. This shift protects residents while reducing reliance on outdated technology.

Scientists continue studying the health impacts of gas stoves, building evidence that supports moving away from these appliances. Their research is informing new policies that protect public health.

