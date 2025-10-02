Homeowner shares story of close call after kitchen appliance malfunctions overnight: 'Call the fire department'

A Redditor's late-night kitchen scare has reignited online debates over the safety of gas stoves, after a burner mysteriously kept heating with no flame and no one nearby to turn it on.

The post, shared to r/DIY, described how the user's gas stove burned with no fire for hours in the middle of the night, accompanied by a strange smell.

"I noticed it was burning extremely hot but there was no fire and the dial was on the 'off' position," they wrote, adding that the issue was resolved only after shutting off the gas valve manually.

Stories like this have surfaced as gas stove safety continues to face scrutiny from both health and climate advocates.

Gas leaks are not only a fire hazard, but they also release pollutants that worsen indoor air quality. That's part of why experts suggest induction stoves as a safer, cleaner, and increasingly affordable option.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, households can access rebates of up to $840 toward the cost of an induction range, a big discount on technology that cooks faster, runs more efficiently, and doesn't come with the risks of an open flame.

For those unable to undergo a full kitchen renovation, even portable plug-in induction burners are widely available, starting at just $50.

The timeline to claim these savings isn't open-ended. Canary Media reported that any federal appliance incentives, including those for solar panels and efficient stoves, are set to expire by the end of 2025. Acting sooner rather than later could mean thousands of dollars saved, along with years of lower utility bills.

For renters or homeowners looking for smaller swaps, portable induction cooktops remain a budget-friendly way to ditch gas and make kitchens safer.

Commenters on the Reddit thread warned about the danger.

"This sounds a little, well, crazy. Have it checked by someone qualified to service it. Don't mess around with gas," one person advised.

"If your house smells like gas, a kinda eggy smell, call the fire department they have gas sensors," said another.

Another cut straight to the chase with a simple solution: "Time to go electric."

Ultimately, the close call reminds us that swapping gas for induction isn't just about saving money and cutting pollution; it's also about peace of mind.

