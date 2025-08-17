Home cook stunned after pairing centuries-old kitchen tool with $15 induction cooktop: 'It's extremely fast'

The fusion of an old-fashioned cast-iron skillet with modern induction cooking has showcased one Redditor's resourcefulness.

In a post shared on the Cast Iron subreddit, a user explained that they had run out of gas. Looking for a way to cook, their answer came in pairing a cast-iron skillet with a $15 induction cooktop.

Sometimes, people are concerned about heavy cookware damaging a stove, and it's a common myth that cast iron isn't suitable for use on induction cookers.

However, as the Redditor shared, pairing a cast-iron pan with an induction stove can work quite well. The poster even remarked, "I love how fast [this was]."

The United States Department of Energy backs that observation, citing a statistic from Consumer Reports that says "induction cooktops can boil water 20-40% faster than tested gas and traditional electric cooktops."

Gas stoves have also been found to contribute to health issues, such as asthma, with one study finding that one in eight asthma cases in children could be linked to gas burner usage.

Using an induction stove can be an easy and affordable way to avoid the hazards to indoor air quality that dirty fuels can pose. And because induction cooking is so efficient, it can also be very cost-effective, with the potential to lower one's energy bills.

Prospective buyers may also be eligible to increase their savings by up to $840 off the cost of an induction range as an incentive available through the Inflation Reduction Act. Since the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program seems to have survived the final version of the One Big Beautiful Bill, recently signed into law, shoppers for qualifying electric stoves should have some more time to take advantage of the savings.

If a major kitchen renovation isn't possible at the moment, another option is a plug-in induction burner. Often starting as low as $50, these nifty alternatives could make the switch to induction cooking even more accessible.

One Reddit user chimed in on the original poster's experience, adding, "It's extremely fast."

Another commented, "The temperature control and searing ability are next level, and temp fluctuations are practically non-existent."



