Engineer sounds alarm over safety concerns with household appliances: 'We're feeding chemicals into ... kids' lungs'

People in Palo Alto, California, want the city to take a more proactive approach when it comes to communicating about the risks of gas stove usage.

What's happening?

Residents gathered at a public forum to speak out. This followed a community survey that found that most respondents are interested in converting to electric appliances.

The Stanford Daily reported on the event, noting that attendees asked the city to warn residents about lung damage from gas stove pollution and educate them about safety measures such as ventilation.

"We're feeding chemicals into people's homes that injure kids' lungs," chemical engineer and resident Sven Thesen said at the event, according to the publication. "We need to educate the public who don't know this to let them have a choice."

Why are gas stoves concerning?

Evidence is mounting that gas stoves are bad for our health. For instance, The Stanford Daily cited a 2024 Stanford-led study that found that gas and propane stoves expose people to unsafe levels of nitrogen dioxide.

Benzene, a known carcinogen, is another indoor air pollutant associated with gas stoves. One recent study asserted that high gas stove usage without proper ventilation greatly increases cancer risk.

Another study found that indoor air pollution from gas stoves is responsible for one in eight childhood asthma cases.

What can I do to protect myself from the dangers of gas stoves?

Rob Jackson, the 2024 study's senior author, told The Stanford Daily that the best way for people to reduce their exposure to pollutants like benzene and nitrogen dioxide is to switch to an induction stove. This cooking option uses electricity to directly heat cookware and does not pollute indoor air. Plus, induction stoves cook food faster and are more efficient and cost-effective than gas.

Some states are making the switch to induction more affordable by offering $840 in rebates, thanks to federal incentives. But if you rent or just aren't ready for a major kitchen renovation, induction burners are a great alternative. These plug-in devices have all the same benefits as induction ranges but start at around $50.

