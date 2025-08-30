Homeowner shares why she refuses to use one major kitchen appliance: 'I'm terrified'

A TikTok user recently took to the site to explain why she uses an electric induction hotplate rather than her traditional gas stove.

In the video, Colleen (@colleenkepler3) explains that sometimes when she turns her gas stove on, she hears a clicking and the sound of the gas, but it doesn't always produce a fire.

"I'm terrified my house is going to blow up," she says.

She goes on to reveal she has solar panels, so using an electric induction plate doesn't cost her any extra money.

Colleen isn't the only person leveling up to induction cooking. This is because people are realizing the dangers of using gas stoves. An expert named DR Richardson compares having a gas stove to having a tailpipe directly into your home. Popular chef Jonathan Kung explains he finds them to be safer and more efficient for his cooking needs.

Using electric appliances rather than gas ones comes with a wide variety of benefits. First and foremost, it saves you money on expensive gas bills. But it is also good for the environment. The use of gas and other dirty fuels such as coal and oil releases toxic pollution into the atmosphere, warming our planet and leading to poor health outcomes for all living things. And installing solar panels to power your home only increases the electric benefits.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack because it can bring your energy bills down to or near $0. And it is now easier than ever to do so, thanks to a company called EnergySage. It has an innovative, free online tool that allows potential consumers to compare quotes from vetted contractors, which has saved customers up to $10,000.

Another way to maximize energy savings at home is to install an HVAC heat pump. These are much more energy-efficient devices than traditional HVAC systems and therefore, lower your monthly bills. In fact, it is estimated that installing a heat pump in your home can lead to annual savings of about $400. And Mitsubishi has a great service that can help curious customers find the best heat pump for their needs.

Commenters on the original post were sympathetic.

One said, "Induction is the FASTEST way to boil water."

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Another added, "I use induction because its superior to gas."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.