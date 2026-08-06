"Smelling of gas while an appliance is running is not normal or correct."

A renter in a fourplex noticed that when hot water was in use, the outdoor heating unit for their home would sometimes be accompanied by a noticeable gas smell.

For anyone already considering replacing an aging water heater, there may be a cheaper and cleaner option than sticking with gas.

What happened?

The renter said the building had four separate water heaters mounted outside, one for each unit, and that the problem seemed to involve only the one serving their apartment.

According to the post, the odor appeared when hot water was being used indoors and the heater switched on.

"Sometimes I can smell a lot of gas when I am outside or even indoors when I have the backdoor open," they said.

They noted that property management had previously described that as "normal operation."

Many replies focused on safety and said the gas utility should be contacted to inspect the appliance and create a record if repairs are needed.

One commenter wrote, "Smelling of gas while an appliance is running is not normal or correct. Call them and tell them, if they don't do anything call the gas company."

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Another added, "Call the gas company first for safety. Also, they can document what the problem is for you to present to your contractor."

Not every commenter saw the smell as automatic proof of a leak.

One person said, "It is 100% normal to smell a little bit of raw gas when a tankless water heater turns on," while still advising the renter to have the utility confirm that the system is safe.

Why does it matter?

A recurring gas smell around a home appliance, especially indoors, generally calls for a professional inspection. Consumers have no reliable way to distinguish between normal ignition behavior and a potentially dangerous issue without one.

A leak, a delayed ignition issue, or a poorly adjusted appliance can increase risks for tenants while also wasting fuel and driving up utility bills.

Gas-powered appliances rely on combustion working exactly as intended. When something goes wrong, homeowners and renters can be left sorting through conflicting advice from landlords, contractors, and internet commenters.

What can I do?

For renters, putting the complaint in writing and contacting the gas utility are often the safest next steps if the smell is strong or keeps returning.

If the utility finds a problem, that documentation can help push property management to make repairs. Several commenters also suggested minimizing use until the unit is checked.

For homeowners planning a future replacement, switching away from gas and to an electric system can reduce both the likelihood of combustion-related issues and operating costs over time.

Cala makes customizable smart heat pump water heaters that help homeowners decrease their energy bills by heating water exactly when it's needed. Cala's system is designed to align heating with a household's usage pattern, reducing wasted energy and giving more control over hot water costs.

For families exploring alternatives to gas equipment, Cala is one option to research alongside local incentives and building rules. Even renters can ask whether the next replacement could be an electric heat pump model.

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