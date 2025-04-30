HVAC experts sound the alarm after homeowner discovers strange scene in basement: 'Is this dangerous?'

"You need to shut it off and call for service immediately."

One homeowner experienced the danger of old boilers firsthand after their unit began having delayed ignition.

In a post on the subreddit r/hvacadvice, they shared a video of the pilot light on their propane boiler flickering on and off.

"Is this dangerous?" they asked. They added that they "noticed black soot in front of it on the floor."

They asked for advise on whether they should shut off the boiler and call a technician.



Others warned the homeowner that their boiler appeared to have a delayed ignition. Delayed ignition occurs when excessive gas builds up in the combustion chamber of the unit and causes a small explosion, according to Action Air Conditioning & Heating. This can be caused by a build-up of corrosion, dust, or sulfur.

"Very much dangerous," one commenter wrote under the Reddit post. "That is called delayed ignition and will destroy your boiler and maybe your house."

"You need to shut it off and call for service immediately before something bad happens," another user said, adding that it wasn't the pilot light but the main burners that were flickering.

The post highlighted the potential dangers of gas boiler malfunctions and the need for safer, sustainable alternatives such as heat pumps. Heat pumps don't rely on dirty energy sources like gas to operate. Instead, they transfer thermal energy from the air or ground into your house, which eliminates the risk of explosive malfunctions and reduces the amount of pollution created by heating your home.

Additionally, heat pumps can actually save you up to $1,000 in annual energy bills. It's a win for you and the environment.

It can be hard to find an HVAC installer who can give you the right advice about transitioning to heat pumps. Luckily, Mitsubishi can connect you with trained professionals in its network and let you compare prices before making a decision.

