Tenant flabbergasted after receiving first-ever bill for utility: 'Check with a lawyer'

Bills are zero fun. They're even less fun when you aren't expecting one.

That's exactly what happened to one tenant a year and a half after moving in when they received an unexpected utility bill in the mail.

The surprise gas bill is shown in a photo on a subreddit totaling $671.02. The post goes on to explain that when they moved in 18 months ago, the landlord said there was no gas heater. Completely baffled, the tenant wondered how the gas was ever turned on and why this was the first time they heard about it.

The tenant admits that, according to the lease, they're responsible for utilities. The problem is that this was not a utility under their name or that they signed up for. The dilemma is so wild the OP even states: "If you think this is fake … I don't blame you. I would think the same."

The shocking gas bill had several eyebrows raised.

"Totally not suspicious," one person wrote with blatant sarcasm.

"I've never heard of a bill going delinquent this long while still being turned on," another commented with puzzlement.

Later in the comments, the OP explained that after speaking with the utility company, it was discovered that the landlord set up the account in their name after being asked for payments.

"Someone else entering into a financial agreement without your consent could be fraud. Check with a lawyer or solicitor. It may or may not be worth it," another advised.

While this seems like a unique occurrence, the tension between landlords and tenants when it comes to utilities is no special situation. Whether it's frustrations with an unpatched leak or raising utility prices without just cause, the relationship can be strenuous at best.

While this isn't the case for all landlords, some of them have been known to be particularly obstinate when it comes to eco-friendly changes like laundry habits, native lawns, and installing solar panels. Not only do these upgrades save money and raise property values, but they help cool the planet too.

