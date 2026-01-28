Gardener shares incredible before-and-after footage of backyard transformation: 'Looks unreal'

"You have re-inspired me to get my patch done."

Some people seem to have a natural green thumb, while others struggle to keep succulents alive. This TikToker discovered her passion for gardening after tackling a backyard project.

For most of us, gardening is a learning process, which is why homeowner Kirsty's Newbie Gardener Life (@kirstyybakerr) decided to share her gardening journey with TikTok. She posted a video showcasing the incredible transformation of her backyard after nearly a year's worth of work.

"I started my garden in April of 2025," she says. "What an amazing journey I've had building my safe space and establishing my best therapist!"

What started as an unassuming patch of dirt and a single potted plant became a gorgeous garden filled with life. It's much more visually appealing and offers some other benefits, too.

Gardening is great for your health. The American Heart Association considers gardening to be a form of moderate-intensity exercise that can improve sleep, lower the risk of heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, and improve memory.

Gardening can improve your mental health, too. People who garden regularly report lower levels of stress, anxiety, and depression, and greater feelings of happiness and belonging.

Plus, if you decide to grow your own food in your garden, you'll also enjoy fresh, nutritious fruits, veggies, and herbs, straight from the source.

Growing a garden or rewilding your yard offers benefits for the local environment, too. While dirt patches or traditional grass lawns are often ecological dead zones, a native garden or lawn boosts biodiversity. It may even shelter local wildlife, like deer, foxes, and rabbits.

Commenters loved to see Kirsty's hard work pay off, and the results inspired some to give gardening another go.

"What a transformation omg," one user wrote.

"Looks unreal! You have re-inspired me to get my patch done," another viewer shared.

A third said, "You created such a beautiful place!"

