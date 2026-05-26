Big-box shovels keep snapping, but gardeners say these forged-steel picks will outlive you

"Go to a few estate sales on your next weekend off. Pretty much every one is selling a pile of old shovels that have outlived their owners and will outlive you."

For many gardeners, the cheapest tool can end up being the most expensive one. If you have to replace a cheap tool every couple of years because it's not made well, it can cost you more money in the long run than if you splurged for a high-quality tool from the start.

That debate was highlighted in a popular post on Reddit's r/BuyItForLife, when a gardener shared an image of their broken shovel, and asked the community for shovel recommendations that would live up to the name of the group.

"In my opinion, at the very least, the metal part of a shovel should last a lifetime. I'm ok with having to replace the handle," they wrote, adding, "Would like recommendations for a shovel or other BFL garden and yard tools."

The comments were full of suggestions, including brands like Bully Tools, Fiskars, Razor-Back, and Kobalt.

"[Fiskars], bully, razorback , and Kobalt all make decent shovels," one person commented. Those brands were suggested by other users, as well, but this Redditor made another good point, writing, "You can beak any shovel if you try to use it as a pry bar. I've seen people break solid steel handles. Invest in a dig bar if you're breaking good shovels."

Using the right tool for the job was a common theme in the thread. One Redditor replied to that comment, saying, "I've had good luck with Fiskars and Kobalt, too. I have a small pick that is a great complement to a spade for breaking up rocky soil."

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There was one brand that seemed to be favored above the others — A.M Leonard. The horticulture tool and supply company has been in business since 1885, and one user stressed how that kind of longevity has come in handy.

They wrote, "I have absolutely abused the crap out of it for roughly 20 years and it refuses to quit." Others agreed, writing, "This is the proper BIFL answer," and "Landscaper here: This is the answer. In 11 years, we have broken 3. This was achieved in combinations of ways that no homeowner should ever encounter. They were replaced for free."

Just as notable, many users argued that the best tools may not be new at all. Secondhand finds from estate sales were repeatedly praised as tougher than much of what's sold today, according to the thread.

"Go to a few estate sales on your next weekend off. Pretty much every one is selling a pile of old shovels that have outlived their owners and will outlive you," one Redditor wrote. Another replied, "You've got to get there early though, because tools seem to be a very hot item at estate sales."

While this may sound like a very specific gardening debate, it really highlights a bigger issue about hidden costs. A shovel that breaks every year or two can end up costing far more than a pricier tool that lasts for decades. That mentality can be applied to most products we buy. Spending a bit more on a quality item can save you in the long run, but being more expensive doesn't always mean it's better. So do your research first.

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