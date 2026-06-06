Gardener waits 4 weeks for rosemary to sprout before realizing the seed packet was still sealed

"Rosemary is really hard to grow."

A gardener on Reddit has people laughing in sympathy after admitting they waited four weeks for rosemary to sprout — only to discover they had never actually planted the seeds.

In a post on r/gardening, the user asked, "What was the longest you waited for something to grow before you realized you forgot to put the seeds?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



They answered their own question with the confession: "Mine: 4 weeks."

The gardener explained they expected it would take about a month for any tiny rosemary growth to appear, so they waited that long before deciding to add more seeds.

"I decided to put new seeds in, then I realized, I hadn't even opened my pack of rosemary seeds, it was still sealed," they wrote.

Several commenters pointed out that rosemary is difficult to start from seed even when you do remember to plant it, making the reveal even funnier.

"Rosemary is really hard to grow," one user said.

"It's even harder with nothing in the soil," another joked.

Others offered more practical advice.

"Rosemary isn't a very good herb to start from seed anyway," one wrote. "It's notoriously bad at germination and takes forever to grow. You'll have much better luck with using sprigs from the grocery store as cuttings."

While this grower chose a more challenging herb to cultivate, creating an indoor mini-garden or a more sustainable yard does not have to mean starting with the most difficult plants first.

There are easy hacks for growing everything from green onions to potatoes with minimal space or investment. And swapping even part of a traditional lawn for low-maintenance alternatives can save money and reduce time spent on maintenance while lowering water bills.

Options such as native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can cut upkeep and support pollinators at the same time. Even a partial lawn replacement can bring those benefits.

Plenty of readers also chimed in with their own planting mishaps.

"Not the same, but I once planted ranunculus corms and dutifully cared for them for weeks, until my mum came to stay and told me that the sprout coming from the pot was a dandelion," a commenter said.

"Just did this with carrots," another added. "I gave them six weeks before I went to re-sow and found the sealed packet."

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