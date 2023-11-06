Homeowner shares incredible before-and-after photos following transformation of drab yard: ‘You created heaven’

In the “before” image, the backyard is pleasant but nothing to write home about.

One new homeowner claimed they pulled off a jaw-dropping garden transformation six months after moving into a house with a drab backyard.

The r/gardening subreddit is full of garden before-and-afters, but most happen on a longer timeline. However, this Redditor’s dramatic results were worth sharing immediately.

Photo Credit: u/men68 / Reddit

In their “before” image, the backyard is pleasant but nothing to write home about. There’s a paved patio the full width of the narrow yard, with a lawn beyond it. Around the edges are a few bushes, a clothesline, and what looks like the trunk of a dead tree, all bordered by a weathered wooden fence.

The “after” photo is a lush paradise begging to be explored. Potted flowers and new shrubs add pops of color to the landscaping while hiding most of the fence. What is visible of the fence has been refinished to let the warm wood color show through or replaced with a charming wicker barrier. A patio set and a hanging basket chair provide places to sit, while a tasseled umbrella shelters a new gravel seating area surrounded by more potted plants. A string of lights hangs over the patio, adding a whimsical touch.

Despite the short timeline, the homeowner made their garden look like a completely different place.

This kind of gardening can do wonders for homeowners. Not only does it provide a fun way to exercise and enjoy the sunshine, but according to a report by the National Association of REALTORS® Research Group, maintaining and upgrading your landscaping raises the home’s value so much that it more than pays for itself.

Those flowers are good for the environment, too. Garden plants enrich the soil, purify the air, and feed local pollinators.

Plus, it’s just wonderful to live in such a gorgeous place. “You created heaven! Beautifully done!” said one commenter after seeing the original poster’s photos.

“Before, she’s giving ready for sale, ‘well maintained’ with ‘lots of potential,’” said another user. “After, she’s giving ‘I love fairies, I am whimsy.’ Love it.”

