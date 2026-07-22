Aphids, blight, and borers leave gardener heartbroken over coneflowers in brutal July

"I'm hitting that time of year when my garden is a source of frustration."

For many gardeners, midsummer is supposed to be the payoff season. But one Reddit thread has captured the other side of July, when pests, mildew, and disease can turn a backyard hobby into a daily battle.

What happened?

Instead of harvesting, one gardener found themselves pulling plants, checking leaves, and bracing for the next outbreak. They then shared their frustrations with Reddit's r/Gardening community.

The post laid out a long list of setbacks. The gardener was dealing with their usual tomato blight, an aphid infestation, squash vine borer eggs, spider mites that killed a false indigo, powdery mildew on newly planted bee balm, and coneflowers they feared were showing aster yellows.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The gardener summed up the situation bluntly, saying: "I'm hitting that time of year when my garden is a source of frustration."

One commenter responded that they also noticed the uptick in pests, writing: "Aphids are CRAZY this year." Other Reddit users said pests were also hammering their squash, flowers, and herbs.

The original poster was not deterred enough to quit the hobby, though. They decided on some next steps, including neem oil for aphids and spider mites and possibly BT (a soil bacterium that occurs naturally) on pumpkins. Even with those options in mind, their biggest disappointment was clear: "I'm just heart broken over the coneflowers."

Why does it matter?

Home gardening can offer meaningful everyday benefits. It can help families save money on produce, provide better-tasting fruits and vegetables than store-bought options, and support both physical activity and mental well-being.

But those benefits can be overshadowed when a garden starts failing all at once.

That frustration can be especially intense in food gardens, where a single pest problem may wipe out weeks or even months of effort. Squash vine borers, aphids, mildew, and blight do not just damage plants; they can also drain the enthusiasm from a routine many people rely on for stress relief and time outdoors.

Others in the thread described similar problems.

"It's been a difficult year," one commenter wrote, describing a trip to check squash plants that "was like a sad movie where the squash dies at the end."

For new gardeners, in particular, a season like this can make success feel out of reach, even though many pest issues fluctuate from year to year and may improve as a garden ecosystem matures.

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