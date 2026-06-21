'Landscape fabric is the devil': Nursery supervisor's blunt gardening hot takes strike a nerve

Some readers criticized the tone as condescending, but the OP later clarified their intent.

One plant nursery supervisor's brutally honest list of gardening "hot takes" is drawing plenty of laughs online — along with a handful of offended reactions from fellow plant lovers.

What happened?

The original poster, who described themselves as a nursery supervisor, shared a candid roundup of opinions on the subreddit r/gardening that quickly racked up hundreds of comments.

The nursery supervisor mixed blunt wording with practical tips, telling gardeners to "plant more trees," and to prioritize native species.

"Know your zone and what grows perennially in it," they said, before adding that "landscape fabric is the devil. I can't stress this enough."

The roundup also criticized synthetic fertilizers and driveway salt, and it stressed the importance of spending time in the garden every day.

After some readers criticized the tone as condescending, the OP later clarified their intent.

"As staff in these settings we are allowed to have an inner dialogue while being entirely courteous, educational, helpful and pleasant," they wrote. "These thoughts are the inner dialogue."

The sharpest disagreement in the post came over fertilizer. Several experienced gardeners said synthetic products still offer quick and effective results, even if many readers agreed with the post's broader focus on healthier soil, more trees, more native plants, and closer observation.

Why does it matter?

Much of the post focused on gardening practices that reach beyond the garden center. For example, prioritizing native plants can help create habitat for pollinators and other wildlife, while contributing to healthier soil and adding more trees can make yards more resilient and easier to maintain over time.

For households growing their own produce, those habits can bring more direct benefits as well. Healthier gardens can help people save money on groceries and enjoy fruits and vegetables that often taste better than store-bought options.

It can also encourage people to move more, spend time outdoors, and build routines that support mental well-being.

What are people saying?

Many commenters said the post read less like bad advice and more like honest retail-worker frustration.

One commenter wrote, "If you actually worked in selling plants, you'd know OP is just voicing frustration. … It's hot, heavy, quick paced, and customers can be seriously unreasonable and rude. ... We work hard for little. A giggle ... should be allowed."

Others agreed with the substance of the post but took issue with the delivery. As one put it, "Most of these are not hot takes, they are good advice being delivered in such a condescending way."

On the topic of native planting, another commenter echoed a defense shared by many readers: "The reason us 'native plant freaks' want to plant native plants … [is] to create habitat to support a more complete ecosystem."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.