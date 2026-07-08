At 105 degrees in New Jersey, a gardener saved hanging-basket lettuce with one basement move

It also worked without a greenhouse, a permanent shade structure, or a large backyard.

When a 105-degree heat wave hit New Jersey, one gardener kept lettuce out of the worst of it by moving the plants indoors, highlighting the utility of their unusual planting method.

What happened?

When most people think of growing lettuce, they might picture a garden or raised bed.

But one gardener explained in a post on Reddit that their lettuce was planted in hanging baskets, which made it possible to bring the crop into the basement when temperatures in the Garden State reached well into triple digits.

The photo they shared showed seven full lettuce plants, each in their own hanging basket, placed on a table indoors.

"My lettuce is vacationing in the basement for a few days," the original poster joked.

Photo Credit: Reddit



This flexibility meant the plants could be protected quickly once the heat became too intense.

Summer temperature spikes are especially tough on lettuce, which can wilt or bolt in hot sun. These plants, however, had a temporary place to cool off.

It also worked without a greenhouse, a permanent shade structure, or a large backyard.

"I never thought of this!" one user commented.

"This is absolutely brilliant, and I feel like an idiot for not thinking of it myself," another person added.

A third commenter joked, "Let's see the slugs get to them from the overhang," and someone else added, "I'd like to see the rabbits that continually eat all my lettuce get past this one."

Why does it matter?

Growing food at home gets harder during extreme heat, particularly for cool-weather crops such as lettuce. Simple setups that can be adjusted quickly may help gardeners keep harvesting through rough weather.

Gardening can also cut grocery bills, especially as produce prices rise. Homegrown greens are often fresher and more flavorful than store-bought versions, and harvesting a salad from your own space can make healthy eating more accessible.

There are benefits beyond food as well. Gardening can support mental health by reducing stress and creating a calming routine, while digging, watering, lifting, and tending plants add physical activity to daily life.

Successful gardening does not always come from doing more. Sometimes it comes from setting things up so you can respond quickly when conditions change.

What can I do?

If you are growing lettuce or other heat-sensitive crops, movable containers can provide an advantage that in-ground beds cannot. Pots, buckets, and hanging baskets can be shifted into shade, a garage, a basement, or another cool spot during heat waves.

It can also help to water early in the morning, add mulch to hold moisture, and use shade cloth. If you are planning a food garden, choosing containers for at least some crops can make heat protection much easier.

For people just getting started, practical tips for building a garden can help you grow your own food, whatever your space and budget may be.

A setup you can move may help shield delicate crops, lengthen the harvest, and make home gardening easier to manage during extreme weather.

When the hottest part of a heat wave hits, simply putting vulnerable crops in a cooler space for a while can help them get through it.

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