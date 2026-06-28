Gardening expert's patio pot pairs lavender, lemongrass, and marigolds to repel mosquitoes

Part of the arrangement's appeal is that it does two jobs at once.

When mosquitoes take over, even a comfortable patio can become hard to enjoy.

One gardening expert's now-viral video suggests that by grouping just four specific aromatic plants in a single pot, you can make the area less appealing to the insects.

What's happening?

In the video now circulating across social media, the gardener combined lavender, marigolds, lemon geranium, and lemongrass into a beautiful display that is both decorative and potentially useful.

Part of the arrangement's appeal is that it does two jobs at once. Instead of depending entirely on sprays or citronella candles, gardeners are using planted arrangements that add visual interest while also serving a practical purpose near patios, porches, and other seating spots.

For the arrangement shown here, marigolds sit around the outer edge for color and fullness, lavender and lemon geranium occupy the middle, and the tallest plant, lemongrass, rises from the back.

Together, the plants offer a mix of colors and scents. Marigolds are often linked with deterring various garden pests, while lavender contributes soft purple blooms and a soothing fragrance. The lemongrass brings a strong citrusy smell, and the lemon geranium adds another bright lemon note.

The result is a container that works as decor first but may also help make nearby outdoor time a bit more comfortable.

Why does it matter?

For many people, mosquitoes are more than a minor annoyance. They can make backyards, balconies, and patios hard to enjoy, especially during the warmest months, when people want to spend the most time outside.

Using potted plants as part of a pest-control strategy gives renters, or anyone without space for a full garden bed, another option. It is also an alternative to repeatedly spraying products around places where they eat or relax.

Plus, growing plants at home can support mental and physical health by encouraging movement, reducing stress, and giving people more time outdoors. For gardeners who branch out into herbs, fruits, or vegetables, it can also help save money on produce while delivering fresher, better-tasting food.

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