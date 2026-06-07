Home compost experiment shows why larger piles break down scraps so much faster

One barrier to composting is the assumption that it takes a large backyard setup to do it "right."

A gardener's latest composting update offers a useful reality check for anyone trying to turn kitchen scraps into rich soil at home.

An Instagram Reel underscored how much scale can change the pace of composting: A bin measured about 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), while a much bigger pile reached 68 C (154.4 F).

Instagram creator Justin O'Brien (@urbanfarmer2570) used two composting systems to show what home gardeners can expect. After several weeks of use, the bin showed signs of gradual breakdown rather than active, hot composting. Meanwhile, the large pile was in the hot composting zone, wherein organic material decomposes much more quickly.

According to the gardener, larger compost setups hold more heat because more activity is happening inside them. The warmth is created by "the millions of microorganisms and fungi" feeding on organic matter and giving off energy as heat.

One barrier to composting is the assumption that it takes a large backyard setup to do it "right." A small bin may work more slowly, but that does not mean it is failing. O'Brien noted that speed is not the only thing that matters. A large, hot pile may turn inputs into finished compost faster, but the smaller system could produce compost of even better quality. A modest setup can still produce "beautiful" results.

Compost can make home gardening cheaper and more productive. Healthier soil can help people grow more of their own fruits, vegetables, and herbs, cutting grocery bills while also yielding fresher, better tasting food. Gardening can also support physical activity and mental well-being, giving people a low-cost way to spend time outdoors and reduce stress.

In the Reel, O'Brien fed the bin with green and brown material such as lettuce, leaves, and cardboard. He said the mix should stay varied, much like a person's diet, because using the same material over and over can narrow the nutrient profile of the finished compost.

"You're not going to eat the same thing everyday because you're going to be missing nutrients and vitamins from different sources of food," O'Brien said. "I look at compost the same way. You're not just going to continually feed your compost the same inputs because it's going to be missing out on those nutrients that aren't available in certain inputs."

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