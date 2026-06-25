Gardener dumbfounded after cool-season crops become impossible to grow

"I have been gardening in the same place since 1982… But in the 2000s, it changed."

For home gardeners, few things are more frustrating than doing everything right, from starting seeds on time to transplanting carefully and staying on top of weeds, only to watch spring crops give up when summer heat arrives early.

Now, one gardener in plant hardiness zone 6b described that exact problem after an unusually hot spell in May caused their peas, spinach, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts to bolt before the plants reached full size.

What's happening?

Describing the situation on Reddit, the original poster wrote, "I put snap peas and spinach in the ground in April and started broccoli and brussel sprouts indoors in March and there just wasn't enough time."

They added: "We had 90 degree days in May and everything's bolting or done before it could even get fully grown." Other growers reported that spring conditions in their areas have become far less predictable than they once were.

A couple of replies captured that frustration clearly. One commenter wrote, "It's very tough… I have been gardening religiously for 25+ years in the same zone. And farming Christmas trees for 15." They added, "Non political statement, but the climate is changing. The transition from Spring to Summer is more unpredictable than ever before."

Other gardeners said they have changed their approach entirely and now see fall as the stronger season for these crops. As one commenter put it: "I've switched to planting all of that in the fall! Peas, brassicas, even lettuce. It does so much better."

Why does it matter?

For many people, growing food at home is about more than a hobby. A productive garden can help households save money on produce, enjoy fresher, better-tasting vegetables, and spend more time outside doing light physical activity that supports mental health.

When sudden heat wipes out cool-season crops, that payoff becomes harder to achieve. Gardeners can lose time, money, and confidence, especially if they are new to growing their own food. Bolting also means lettuce, spinach, and other crops can turn bitter or stop producing before families get much to harvest.

For longtime growers, the issue may be less about technique than about a changing seasonal pattern. One longtime gardener wrote, "I have been gardening in the same place since 1982... But in the [2000s], it changed.

"It is crazy how the weather has changed in just 20 years," they continued.

Another gardener added, "That May heatwave was murder. Took out all of my spinach & broccoli."

This kind of unpredictability can affect harvest schedules, seed selection, and the amount of food a garden actually produces.

What can I do?

Many commenters said the best response is to adapt rather than follow older planting routines. Their suggestions included shifting cool-season crops to later summer or fall, using succession planting, and choosing heat-tolerant varieties whenever possible.

Variety choice and protective tools came up repeatedly. One gardener pointed to seed suppliers that specify whether seeds perform better in warmer or cooler conditions. In many places, spring crops may be struggling not because gardeners are failing, but because the season is changing faster than old advice can keep up.

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