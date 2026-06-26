Most gardeners overlook these five native plants, but one gardener says they changed her harvests

"It also blocked all my pests from seeing my plants."

One gardening expert is spotlighting five native plants that are especially good at drawing pollinators, helping hide vegetable beds from pests, and improving harvests.

What's happening?

In the June 12 garden update on TikTok, the expert explained that she prioritizes placing blackberries, baptisia, native milkweed, bee balm, and oakleaf hydrangea around clients' gardens.

She emphasized milkweed's role for monarchs, saying, "This plant is a must in your native plant garden. It is the host for the monarch butterfly. You want to make sure you get native milkweed, not tropical milkweed… Your butterflies are going to thank you."

In the clip, she also noted that "a lot of hydrangeas are native to North America," and said bee balm is "a perfect fit" because "the bees and butterflies absolutely love" it.

She tied these five plant choices directly to food production, writing in the caption of the post: "I surrounded my garden with native plants, and it totally changed the way I garden. It brought in so many pollinators that I ended up with sooo many more harvests from tomatoes and zucchini."

The caption also added, "It also blocked all my pests from seeing my plants, so I ended up with even more harvests!"

Some commenters called for more regional specificity. One commenter wrote, "Himalayan blackberry is super invasive in the Pacific Northwest. I wouldn't recommend that you suggest people buy blackberries. It spreads like crazy. There are native blackberries, please be specific. All other recommendations were great, thanks!"

Why does it matter?

Native plants can do more than improve the look of a yard. Because they are adapted to local conditions, they often support pollinators and beneficial insects more effectively than many ornamental imports, which can help nearby fruits and vegetables produce better.

Growing more of your own food can lower your grocery bills, and many gardeners say homegrown fruits and vegetables taste fresher and better than store-bought options. Gardening can also support mental and physical well-being by getting people outdoors, encouraging movement, and creating a calming routine.

A more diverse garden can also make it harder for pests to zero in on crops, potentially reducing the need for chemical treatments.

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