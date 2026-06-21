Gardener restarts compost pile after 'compostable' restaurant packaging shreds into plastic

"Everything has a liner these days and it's maddening."

A gardener's hard-earned composting lesson is striking a chord online after "compostable" restaurant paper turned into a pile of plastic shreds.

What happened?

The warning came from the gardener's Reddit post in the r/composting subreddit.

After a difficult lesson, they decided that paper items from restaurants or other food-service packaging are no longer going into the backyard pile.

"My newest compost pile rule is I won't use any paper that came from a restaurant or food-service packaging no matter how compostable it looks or claims to be," they wrote. "I found so much shredded plastic in my pile I had to basically start over."

The original poster continued: "Everything has a liner these days and it's maddening."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Pictured is my pile's guardian rose, who I rescued when edging around the pile and found a small thorny sprout about six inches tall. She's beautiful, and I love her more every year," they added.

The experience also sparked a wider debate about how rigid home-composting rules should be, especially for beginners trying to keep useful organic material out of the trash.

Why does it matter?

For backyard gardeners, contaminated compost can become a frustrating problem that is hard to undo. If plastic-lined packaging gets shredded into a pile, those tiny pieces can spread throughout garden beds and potting soil instead of breaking down into usable nutrients.

Healthy compost can be a powerful tool for anyone trying to grow their own food. Home gardening can help families save money on produce, enjoy fresher, better-tasting fruits and vegetables, and support mental and physical health through time spent outdoors and regular movement.

Good compost also helps build healthier soil, which can make it easier to garden with fewer synthetic inputs, alongside strategies for controlling pests without chemicals and controlling weeds without chemicals.

It also underscored a labeling problem: Some products sold as "compostable" are designed for industrial facilities rather than backyard piles, which can mislead shoppers who think they are choosing the greener option.

What are people saying?

The replies reflected that divide, with some readers arguing that strict standards can make composting feel harder than it needs to be for newcomers.

One commenter wrote: "I find that to be an irrational position and leads to barriers to introducing new people to composting. I recently volunteered at a composting demonstration for a summer camp and the instructor was giving all these rules and exceptions and it was highly confusing to all the participants … My position is that I remove the obvious plastics and just let nature sort it out."

Others pointed to common misconceptions.

"The 'rules' some people follow can get so muddled," another commenter said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.