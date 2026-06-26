'Presence over perfection': Her half-acre cottage garden is overflowing with food and flowers

"I spent all winter dreaming about this space, and now [it has] become my favorite place to end the day."

One TikTok garden tour reveals more than just lush surroundings.

In a peaceful June evening video, Rachel, the gardener behind @growingwithrachael, shows how a half-acre in town can be transformed into a cottage garden overflowing with both food and flowers.

Her message is simple: "presence over perfection."

What happened?

At the start of the tour, Rachel tells viewers, "I'm standing at the entrance of my new garden," and presents the space as an example of "how you can grow a ton of food in a more compact space."

Food crops and ornamentals are planted side by side throughout the garden. Strawberries, raspberries, a fruiting blueberry bush, cabbage, broccoli, zucchini, peppers, green beans, kale, tomatoes, herbs, cucumbers, and watermelon appear across the beds, with petunias, dahlias, and other flowers mixed in.

Rachel says she decided to film even though the garden did not look flawless, tying that choice to the phrase "presence over perfection."

The caption reads, "A perfect June evening and a garden that somehow looks a little different every day. I spent all winter dreaming about this space, and now its become my favorite place to end the day."

One commenter wrote, "This is seriously soooo insanely gorgeous."

Another joked, "Do I garden? No. Did you inspire me to want to? Yes."

"You're rich in life this is my dream," someone else wrote.

Why does it matter?

Rather than separating vegetables from ornamentals, Rachel mixes berries, herbs, and brassicas with colorful flowers and decorative planters.

That places edible gardening in an everyday living space rather than framing it as just a backyard chore.

Even small harvests of herbs, greens, berries, and summer vegetables can help stretch a food budget while reducing the packaging and transportation associated with store-bought produce.

One major benefit of productive gardens is that they can also serve as habitats. Gardens filled with diverse flowers and crops can support pollinators and other beneficial insects. Rachel ends the video by checking on swallowtail caterpillars and calling them her "little friends."

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