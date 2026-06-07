Gardener unleashes nematodes on her 'mortal enemy' after Japanese beetles ravage rose bush

A gardener frustrated with Japanese beetles is trying a tiny underground solution before the pests spoil yet another growing season.

In a TikTok video, creator Tiffy (@tiffyathome) shared her latest attempt to protect a beloved rose bush by applying beneficial nematodes — microscopic organisms she hopes will target beetle larvae in the soil before more adults emerge.

What happened?

Years of damage to her magenta rose bush led the gardener to call Japanese beetles her "mortal enemy," saying they "absolutely decimate" the plant.

She explained that the insects lay eggs in the soil and then return the following spring in larger numbers.

A recommendation from John, whom she met through her neighborhood garden club, prompted her to try beneficial nematodes as a natural control method.

She said the organisms came in small packets, were mixed with water, and then applied to the soil in hopes they would "eat the babies" before the infestation got worse.

She said some beetles were already appearing, so the treatment may be too late for part of the season.

Even so, she went ahead with the application and told viewers to look for an update in July.

In the comments, people said nematodes can be effective, though some added that multiple treatments and thorough watering may be necessary.

Why does it matter?

Japanese beetles are a major headache for home gardeners because they can quickly skeletonize leaves and damage flowers.

Gardening can help people save money on groceries by growing produce at home, and many gardeners say homegrown fruits and vegetables taste better than store-bought options.

Working outside can also support mental and physical health through exercise, stress relief, and time spent in nature.

Even when the affected plant is ornamental rather than edible, pest problems can make a garden less enjoyable.

Finding ways to manage pests without harsh chemicals may help gardeners protect their spaces while keeping their yards healthier for pets, pollinators, and families.

What can I do?

Beneficial nematodes are living organisms used in soil to target certain pest larvae, and commenters on the post said that success may depend on timing, repeated applications, and thorough watering.

If you are dealing with destructive insects in your yard, it can help to identify the pest's life cycle and target it before the worst damage begins.

Local garden clubs, extension resources, and experienced neighbors may also offer region-specific advice, especially if you garden in an area where Japanese beetles return every year.

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