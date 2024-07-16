Distressed gardener issues serious warning against concerning landscaping trend: 'It's not worth the risk'

A cold-blooded creature's dilemma caused one home gardener to spring into action, warming the hearts of other Redditors. Now, the original poster is warning against a landscaping trend.

In the subreddit r/gardening, the OP shared footage of themselves freeing a garter snake from bird netting protecting their raised garden bed.

"He clearly tried to death-roll his way out," they wrote, explaining that they came home to discover the snake in the predicament. "We will have to reconsider our bird defense."

"I abhor snakes, but you, friend, have a heart of gold," one commenter praised, though another quickly chimed in to highlight how the often-unloved creatures help control the populations of other animals that can spread diseases, like rodents.

"Thank you for saving the snake," another commenter agreed. "They are such great vermin predators."

Other Redditors affirmed the OP's decision to avoid bird netting going forward.

"We had a snake get caught in netting and die before we noticed. I felt horrible for it," someone else shared. "Now I don't use that type of netting. It's not worth the risk to me."

In a separate post, another heartbroken gardener revealed that a chipmunk that lived in their backyard ended up strangling itself on similar netting.

Some gardeners might be reluctant to allow critters to nibble on their lawns, but if your yard is filled with native plants, you can aid biodiversity.

In addition to saving homeowners money and time on maintenance, rewilded and natural lawns can be a natural buffet, including for pollinators, which support more than one-third of food crops worldwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Native species vary depending on location, and the National Audubon Society's Native Plants Database is a helpful tool to discover what's best for your region. However, if pests are wreaking too much havoc on your yard, there are plenty of companion plants that can help.

Cultivating trap crops, like marigolds and nasturtium, is one of the humane, chemical-free ways to deter unwanted pests from snacking on other items.

"Keeping the bird bath fresh and full seems to do the trick," another commenter shared, while someone else wrote that red pepper flakes kept their chipmunks at bay. Another gardener revealed that they use cayenne and cinnamon to repel squirrels.

Meanwhile, one Redditor had a different take, explaining that they were OK with losing some of their produce if it meant the creatures visiting their yard would be safe.

"I used that stuff [netting] once to protect some blackberries, and it was horrific how many lizards and birds strangled themselves on that stuff," another person wrote. "I had to take it down as I preferred the birds get the berries."

